checkAd

Norwegian Air Secondary Placing Completed at NOK 9.30 per Share

Autor: PLX AI
02.09.2021, 08:14  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Norwegian Air Secondary placing completed at a price of NOK 9.30 per share.Structured Sales Process has been successfully completed and ABG Sundal Collier ASA and DNB Markets have on behalf of the Structured Sale Creditors sold 94,961,294 …

  • (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air Secondary placing completed at a price of NOK 9.30 per share.
  • Structured Sales Process has been successfully completed and ABG Sundal Collier ASA and DNB Markets have on behalf of the Structured Sale Creditors sold 94,961,294 shares in Norwegian, representing 11.84 per cent of the share capital in the Company
Norwegian Air Shuttle Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Secondary Placing Completed at NOK 9.30 per Share (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air Secondary placing completed at a price of NOK 9.30 per share.Structured Sales Process has been successfully completed and ABG Sundal Collier ASA and DNB Markets have on behalf of the Structured Sale Creditors sold 94,961,294 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Deutsche Telekom Likely to Raise Guidance in Q3, Bank of America Says
Norwegian Air to Sell up to 11.84% of Shares
Commerzbank Rises After UBS Analysts Upgrade Recommendation
Peloton CEO Terminates Share Selling Plan
Deutsche Boerse August Cash Trading Volume EUR 137.6 billion
NTG Outlook FY Revenue DKK 6,700-7,000 Million
SOBI Board Recommends SEK 235 per Share Offer from Advent & Aurora
NTG Nordic Transport Raises FY Outlook as Q3 So Far Exceeds Expectations
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
Titel
BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Vestas Is Too Expensive, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Sell
Schaeffler Names Claus Bauer New CFO
Electrolux EGM Approves 2:1 Share Split
Prefer Bakkafrost, Mowi Over SalMar, Bank of America Says
Peloton Bounces Off Lows as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Alpha Bank H1 Normalized Profit After Tax EUR 213 Million
Saab Gets Submarine Order from Sweden Worth SEK 5.2 Billion
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Norwegian Air to Sell up to 11.84% of Shares
PLX AI | Analysen