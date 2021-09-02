Norwegian Air Secondary Placing Completed at NOK 9.30 per Share
(PLX AI) – Norwegian Air Secondary placing completed at a price of NOK 9.30 per share.Structured Sales Process has been successfully completed and ABG Sundal Collier ASA and DNB Markets have on behalf of the Structured Sale Creditors sold 94,961,294 shares in Norwegian, representing 11.84 per cent of the share capital in the Company
- (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air Secondary placing completed at a price of NOK 9.30 per share.
- Structured Sales Process has been successfully completed and ABG Sundal Collier ASA and DNB Markets have on behalf of the Structured Sale Creditors sold 94,961,294 shares in Norwegian, representing 11.84 per cent of the share capital in the Company
