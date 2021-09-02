Disposal

The Board notes that on June 7 2021, Nium, a leading global B2B payments platform, announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ixaris Group Holdings (“Ixaris”). All necessary regulatory approvals have now been received, and as a result, the transaction has now been able to complete.

Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (“OT3”) has been an investor in Ixaris since August 2002 and this will be a profitable exit. OT3 has received cash of £679k at completion and will receive contingent amounts up to £132k over the following three years.

The most recently published unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 44.4p at 31 May 2021

Compared to this last published OT3 NAV, the impact of this transaction in isolation is a small increase in the unaudited net asset value per share of 0.5p.

It is anticipated that the Directors will declare an interim dividend shortly.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.





For further information please contact Lucius Cary: 01865 784466