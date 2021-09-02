checkAd

Tikehau Capital Appointed by the Belgian Federal Government to Manage the Belgian Recovery Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 08:45  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, present in Belgium since 2015, has been appointed by the Belgian federal authorities to manage the Belgian Recovery Fund, which will allocate up to €350 million to finance Belgian companies negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. This mandate confirms Tikehau Capital's active role to finance Europe’s economic recovery.

Following a broad international consultation, the Federal Holding and Investment Company (“SFPI-FPIM”) appointed Tikehau Investment Management, Tikehau Capital’s asset management subsidiary, as manager of the Belgian Recovery Fund, to support the Belgian economy and businesses across the country.

The fund will grant subordinated and/or convertible loans over the next five years to companies active in Belgium. The SFPI-FPIM will commit €100 million in the fund, and up to €250 million will be raised from Belgian and international institutional investors.

This success is a recognition of the expertise of Tikehau Capital’s local investment teams, led by Edouard Chatenoud, Head of Benelux, which have an established track record in financing Belgian companies.

Tikehau Capital is already involved in several similar initiatives in Europe and this success confirms its role as a key player in financing the economy and the post-Covid recovery.

Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital stated: "Tikehau Capital is committed to playing a leading role in financing the economic recovery in Europe and we recognise the importance of this project for the Belgian economy and employment in the region. This initiative has a particular resonance for Tikehau Capital as Belgium is one of the first countries in which we established an on-the-ground presence, and we are delighted to receive the support of the Belgian government and the nation’s federal institutions. It is an honour to offer the expertise of our pioneering private debt teams for this ambitious programme and share our experience in managing public funds through this public-private partnership to drive Belgium’s economic recovery."

According to Koen Van Loo, CEO, and Céline Vaessen, Chief Investment Officer, at SFPI-FPIM: "Since the beginning of the pandemic, SFPI-FPIM has injected more than €400 million to support several dozen Belgian companies in its historical investment sectors such as aeronautics and life sciences, which were strongly impacted by the health crisis. We have also continued to invest in the recovery, with new participations such as Univercells and ExeVir Bio, which are developing solutions related to vaccination and anti-Covid treatments. Following a market consultation, we are delighted to have chosen Tikehau Capital to manage the Belgian Recovery Fund, given its solid track record in Belgium and the expertise of their teams."

Seite 1 von 2
Tikehau Capital SCA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tikehau Capital Appointed by the Belgian Federal Government to Manage the Belgian Recovery Fund Regulatory News: Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, present in Belgium since 2015, has been appointed by the Belgian federal authorities to manage the Belgian Recovery Fund, which will allocate up to €350 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
SYNNEX and Tech Data Complete Merger to become TD SYNNEX, a Leading Global Distributor and ...
Amazon Announces Career Day 2021—America’s Biggest Recruiting Event, with Over 40,000 Corporate ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering