Accenture Completes Acquisition of Google Cloud Services Boutique Wabion

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed the acquisition of Wabion, a Google Cloud services boutique with headquarters in Esslingen, Germany and Olten, Switzerland as well as additional offices in Munich, Cologne and Lausanne. Terms of the transaction, which Accenture announced on July 14, were not disclosed.

Wabion is now part of Accenture

As a Google Cloud services provider, Wabion offers a full spectrum of consulting and implementation services for Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace solution, including integration, development, licensing, and training. Founded in 2004, Wabion has worked with established companies and digital natives on their cloud migrations, on cloud native app development to build new cloud-based solutions and on Google Workspace deployments for online collaboration and workforce productivity.

Wabion is a Google Cloud Premier partner and well-recognized for its deep expertise of Google Cloud innovations and technological developments. The team of more than 60 professionals will join Accenture’s Google Cloud Business Group, part of Accenture Cloud First.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

