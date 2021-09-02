checkAd

Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital Advertisement Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 09:00  |  27   |   |   

A World First for the Telecommunications Industry, Vodafone has chosen London AdTech Startup Playrcart to work alongside existing partner JustPremium to streamline the ordering of SIM cards online into a one step process

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playrcart (www.playrcart.com), the startup turning digital ads into instantly transactional storefronts, is proud to announce a new partnership with JustPremium, a GumGum company (www.justpremium.com) and Vodafone.

The partnership between Playrcart and JustPremium will focus on maximising the ROI of digital advertising placement for Vodafone's assets. With Playrcart, impressions convert into higher consumer attention, more interactions and more successful checkouts.

Playrcart's technology combined with JustPremium's creative delivers a solution that allows prospective Vodafone customers in need of a new SIM who encounter digital Vodafone advertisements, to order a SIM card online without ever leaving the ad itself. This move turns SIM orders into a simple one step process, cutting store visits and lengthy checkout processes in favour of a rapid experience to better match the expectations of the digital user of today.

This collaboration is the latest for Playrcart, who has recently activated partnerships with high profile organisations, including Warner Bros, Walgreen Boots Alliance and AB InBev for Corona Beer. Playrcart will be announcing further partnerships in the near future with other industry-leading brands.

"Since founding Playrcart we've been very confident that our adtech solutions would contribute considerably to the disruption of traditional advertising,'' said Glen Dormieux, Founder and CEO of Playrcart. "Our partnership with JustPremium and Vodafone is yet another proofpoint that global companies are embracing that change and are looking for innovative ways to bring products to customers."

Rob Garber, Managing Director UK & BE at JustPremium, comments: "The shift from physical retail outlets to e-commerce has expedited over the past 18 months, and it's incredibly important that new technology allows brands to facilitate this greater digital demand in a seamless way - which is exactly the solution Playrcart offers. Their technology allows brands to sell products and services directly via an advert, and we're excited that Vodafone are leading the charge with this, via JustPremium's suite of High Impact formats."

"Playcart's integration with JustPremium has allowed us at Vodafone to maximise and essentially evolve what is possible through our digital advertising," comments Richard Kanolik - Programmatic Lead Vodafone . He continues: "Simplifying the e-commerce journey so that the user is now able to convert within an already engaging rich media ad will inevitably lead to an increase in ROI."

About Playrcart
Playrcart is the company that enables customers to instantly purchase products and services directly within rich media such as video and gifs, banner ads, as well as via live streams. Its transactional ad format maintains the engagement experience derived from compelling content, while enabling a clear call to action.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital Advertisement Assets A World First for the Telecommunications Industry, Vodafone has chosen London AdTech Startup Playrcart to work alongside existing partner JustPremium to streamline the ordering of SIM cards online into a one step process LONDON, Sept. 2, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philippines Pharmacy Retail Industry Outlook to 2025 - Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% basis Revenue during 2019-2025: Ken Research
Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030, Advantages of Real-time ...
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Cloud Computing Market Size Worth $1251.09 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 19.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Axis Arbor expands partnership with appointment of additional Managing Partner
Surge Battery Metals Begins Exploration Program at the Caledonia Copper - Silver Project
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Anti-viral, Anti-bacterial Paints to Dominate Aliphatic Solvents Market Owing to Rise in Awareness ...
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership
Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, ...
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...