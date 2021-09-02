u-blox AG: u-blox launches u-center 2, the next generation of the popular GPS evaluation software

checkAd

The highly intuitive GNSS receiver evaluation software offers advanced features to explore leading u-blox positioning technologies.

Thalwil, Switzerland - September 2, 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the launch of its new global navigation satellite system (GNSS) evaluation software, u-center 2. The software, which runs on Microsoft Windows, offers anyone working with tenth-generation u-blox GNSS technology a highly intuitive interface to configure GNSS products, evaluate their performance, improve the quality of their software, and experience the performance boost achieved using GNSS-related services.

u-center 2 is the successor to the u-blox u-center GNSS evaluation software, which over its almost two decades of development has become the de facto industry standard for design engineers developing applications using GNSS receivers. Fully compatible with the latest u-blox M10 GNSS technology, u-center 2 is designed from scratch to offer improved overall performance, as well as feature additions that simplify the configuration, evaluation, and software development of GNSS-based solutions.

u-center 2 provides personalized workspaces with adaptive window elements offering a choice of views to observe static and dynamic behavior of the connected GNSS receiver. The built-in log player, which accepts log files from the previous version of the software, features easy message- and time-based navigation and lets users set the playback speed, making the development of end products more efficient. Automatic updates ensure that the software always includes the latest features with minimal user effort.

