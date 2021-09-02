checkAd

Ålandsbanken Abp announces that the condition precedent for the exercise of the Call Option for its Notes due 2022 has been satisfied and further announces the redemption date and the payment date of the Consent Fee

﻿Ålandsbanken Abp
Inside information
September 2, 2021 - 10.00 EET

Capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them as in the Notice of Procedure in Writing dated 17 August 2021.

Ålandsbanken Abp (“Ålandsbanken”) has on 17 August 2021 announced a consent solicitation for its outstanding up to SEK 2,500,000,000 floating interest rate notes due 2022 (ISIN SE0010598474) (the “Notes”) issued under Ålandsbanken’s EUR 2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Covered Bond Programme. Ålandsbanken commenced a consent solicitation process and initiated the Procedure in Writing for the Noteholders on 17 August 2021. On 25 August 2021, Ålandsbanken announced amendments to the Procedure in Writing which include an increase in the Call Price to 100.900 per cent and an extension of the Early Deadline to 27 August 2021 (the “Amended Proposal”).

Ålandsbanken has on 27 August 2021 announced that the Amended Proposal has been approved on the date thereof and that it contemplates to exercise the Call Option in connection of the issuance of the New Covered Bond. Furthermore, Ålandsbanken has announced on 1 September 2021 that it will exercise the Call Option and subject to the issue of the New Covered Bond being in the amount of SEK 3,000,000,000 at the minimum, redeem all outstanding Notes in full (“Redemption”).

Today, Ålandsbanken announces the issue of the New Covered Bond in the amount of SEK 5,500,000,000 and correspondingly, that the condition precedent has been satisfied and the exercises of the Call Option is no longer conditional. Ålandsbanken further announces that it shall redeem the Notes on 10 September 2021 and the Record Date for the early redemption is set to 3 September.

