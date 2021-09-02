Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments Autor: PLX AI | 02.09.2021, 09:03 | 14 | 0 | 0 02.09.2021, 09:03 | (PLX AI) – Lanxess is raising its prices for its inorganic pigment products worldwide with immediate effect. Prices for iron oxide pigments will increase by a minimum of EUR 200 per metric ton, for chromium oxide pigments by a minimum of EUR 300 per … (PLX AI) – Lanxess is raising its prices for its inorganic pigment products worldwide with immediate effect. Prices for iron oxide pigments will increase by a minimum of EUR 200 per metric ton, for chromium oxide pigments by a minimum of EUR 300 per … (PLX AI) – Lanxess is raising its prices for its inorganic pigment products worldwide with immediate effect.

Prices for iron oxide pigments will increase by a minimum of EUR 200 per metric ton, for chromium oxide pigments by a minimum of EUR 300 per metric ton and for ferrites by a minimum of EUR 250 per metric ton, or their equivalent in local currency.

In addition, depending on the destination, Lanxess will charge a fee to cover increasing transportation costs. Customers will be informed individually as to how it applies to their products

Lanxess Inorganic Pigments business unit is the world's largest manufacturer of synthetic iron oxides and a leading producer of inorganic chrome oxides



