Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments

Autor: PLX AI
02.09.2021, 09:03  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Lanxess is raising its prices for its inorganic pigment products worldwide with immediate effect. Prices for iron oxide pigments will increase by a minimum of EUR 200 per metric ton, for chromium oxide pigments by a minimum of EUR 300 per …

  • (PLX AI) – Lanxess is raising its prices for its inorganic pigment products worldwide with immediate effect.
  • Prices for iron oxide pigments will increase by a minimum of EUR 200 per metric ton, for chromium oxide pigments by a minimum of EUR 300 per metric ton and for ferrites by a minimum of EUR 250 per metric ton, or their equivalent in local currency.
  • In addition, depending on the destination, Lanxess will charge a fee to cover increasing transportation costs. Customers will be informed individually as to how it applies to their products
  • Lanxess Inorganic Pigments business unit is the world's largest manufacturer of synthetic iron oxides and a leading producer of inorganic chrome oxides


