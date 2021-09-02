Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
(PLX AI) – Lanxess is raising its prices for its inorganic pigment products worldwide with immediate effect. Prices for iron oxide pigments will increase by a minimum of EUR 200 per metric ton, for chromium oxide pigments by a minimum of EUR 300 per …
(PLX AI) – Lanxess is raising its prices for its inorganic pigment products worldwide with immediate effect. Prices for iron oxide pigments will increase by a minimum of EUR 200 per metric ton, for chromium oxide pigments by a minimum of EUR 300 per …
- (PLX AI) – Lanxess is raising its prices for its inorganic pigment products worldwide with immediate effect.
- Prices for iron oxide pigments will increase by a minimum of EUR 200 per metric ton, for chromium oxide pigments by a minimum of EUR 300 per metric ton and for ferrites by a minimum of EUR 250 per metric ton, or their equivalent in local currency.
- In addition, depending on the destination, Lanxess will charge a fee to cover increasing transportation costs. Customers will be informed individually as to how it applies to their products
- Lanxess Inorganic Pigments business unit is the world's largest manufacturer of synthetic iron oxides and a leading producer of inorganic chrome oxides
Lanxess Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare