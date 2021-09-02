Andritz Gets Electro-Mechanical Equipment Order in Australia Autor: PLX AI | 02.09.2021, 09:02 | 26 | 0 | 0 02.09.2021, 09:02 | (PLX AI) – Andritz has received an order from SecureEnergy, a joint venture between the Spanish company Elecnor, an energy infrastructure specialist, and the Australian engineering and construction company Clough, to supply the electro-mechanical … (PLX AI) – Andritz has received an order from SecureEnergy, a joint venture between the Spanish company Elecnor, an energy infrastructure specialist, and the Australian engineering and construction company Clough, to supply the electro-mechanical … (PLX AI) – Andritz has received an order from SecureEnergy, a joint venture between the Spanish company Elecnor, an energy infrastructure specialist, and the Australian engineering and construction company Clough, to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for four synchronous condenser plants in New South Wales.

The first shipment of components will commence in 2022, with commissioning starting immediately afterwards

All four condensers will be engineered, designed, and manufactured in Austria

The synchronous condensers provided will by part of EnergyConnect, the new interconnector between South Australia and New South Wales



