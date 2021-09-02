Andritz Gets Electro-Mechanical Equipment Order in Australia
- (PLX AI) – Andritz has received an order from SecureEnergy, a joint venture between the Spanish company Elecnor, an energy infrastructure specialist, and the Australian engineering and construction company Clough, to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for four synchronous condenser plants in New South Wales.
- The first shipment of components will commence in 2022, with commissioning starting immediately afterwards
- All four condensers will be engineered, designed, and manufactured in Austria
- The synchronous condensers provided will by part of EnergyConnect, the new interconnector between South Australia and New South Wales
