True Global Ventures 4 Plus, World's First Truly Global Blockchain Equity Fund, Oversubscribed Surpassing $100M Target

Venture fund invests in serial entrepreneur late-stage equity blockchain companies

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 September 2021 - True Global Ventures (TGV) announced its recently closed True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV 4 Plus) Fund, the world's first truly global blockchain equity fund was oversubscribed-surpassing its US$100 million target. The fund is dedicated to blockchain companies, primarily in late-stage Series B and C across four verticals: Entertainment, infrastructure, financial services, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

The TGV 4 Plus fund has invested in five companies to date: Animoca Brands, unicorn global market leader in "Play-to-Earn" blockchain gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Forge Global, global market leader in secondary private markets; The Sandbox, global market leader in gaming metaverse; Canada Computational Unlimited, Bitcoin mining company with 100% renewable energy and QuantumRock, AI asset management market leader. Under TGV 4 Plus, these portfolio companies have seen material value creation and commercial traction in the past months.

Jakob Thureson, Investment Management, Thureda Gruppen AB, said, "We're impressed by the unique deal sourcing quality of TGV in selecting bold teams and start-ups. It gives us a unique opportunity to invest in companies that we wouldn't have been able to on our own and the potential for out-sized return on investment."

Financial institutions are a key growth driver as they look to deploy blockchain applications in NFTs, enterprise blockchain solutions, digital identities, digital currencies, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Increased commercial adoption of distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) such as blockchain will accelerate the mainstream adoption of digital currencies.

