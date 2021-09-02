Dometic Inches 1% Higher as Analysts Digest Competitor Takeover Autor: PLX AI | 02.09.2021, 09:16 | 41 | 0 | 0 02.09.2021, 09:16 | (PLX AI) – Dometic shares were up 1% in early trading as analysts pondered the pros and cons of competitor Airxcel getting bought by Thor.Airxcel is Dometic's largest U.S. competitor in the market for motor home air conditionersThis deal may make it … (PLX AI) – Dometic shares were up 1% in early trading as analysts pondered the pros and cons of competitor Airxcel getting bought by Thor.Airxcel is Dometic's largest U.S. competitor in the market for motor home air conditionersThis deal may make it … (PLX AI) – Dometic shares were up 1% in early trading as analysts pondered the pros and cons of competitor Airxcel getting bought by Thor.

Airxcel is Dometic's largest U.S. competitor in the market for motor home air conditioners

This deal may make it more difficult for Dometic to build business with Thor, the largest player in the U.S. and second-largest in Europe, Kepler Cheuvreux said

The deal could be "somewhat negative" for Dometic, Pareto Securities said

However, Dometic gets 50% of its sales outside of the OEM area, with a more robust revenue profile and higher margins, and it has a credible organic growth history, Kepler said

Dometic remains a very attractive investment case, Kepler said, reiterating a buy recommendation with price target SEK 175



Dometic Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Dometic Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer