TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (02 September 2021) – On period from 26 August 2021 to 01 September 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 82,500 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 97.3195 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 862,390 own shares, representing 0.735% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.