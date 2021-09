Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins Autor: PLX AI | 02.09.2021, 09:24 | 71 | 0 | 0 02.09.2021, 09:24 | (PLX AI) – Paradox Interactives shares jumped 9% at the open after Chairman Fredrik Wester returned to the CEO position after disagreements on the way forward with the former CEO, Ebba Ljungerud.The news is positive, Carnegie saidThe re-appointment … (PLX AI) – Paradox Interactives shares jumped 9% at the open after Chairman Fredrik Wester returned to the CEO position after disagreements on the way forward with the former CEO, Ebba Ljungerud.The news is positive, Carnegie saidThe re-appointment … (PLX AI) – Paradox Interactives shares jumped 9% at the open after Chairman Fredrik Wester returned to the CEO position after disagreements on the way forward with the former CEO, Ebba Ljungerud.

The news is positive, Carnegie said

