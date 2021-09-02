Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
(PLX AI) – Paradox Interactives shares jumped 9% at the open after Chairman Fredrik Wester returned to the CEO position after disagreements on the way forward with the former CEO, Ebba Ljungerud.The news is positive, Carnegie saidThe re-appointment of Fredrik Wester as CEO should signal back to basics, which should be positive from a margin and focus perspective: Carnegie
- (PLX AI) – Paradox Interactives shares jumped 9% at the open after Chairman Fredrik Wester returned to the CEO position after disagreements on the way forward with the former CEO, Ebba Ljungerud.
- The news is positive, Carnegie said
- The re-appointment of Fredrik Wester as CEO should signal back to basics, which should be positive from a margin and focus perspective: Carnegie
