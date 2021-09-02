Bavarian Nordic Rises Nearly 4% as Analysts See Strong RSV Vaccine Potential Autor: PLX AI | 02.09.2021, 09:21 | 35 | 0 | 0 02.09.2021, 09:21 | (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose almost 4% in early trading after analysts upgraded their price targets on the stock, seeing strong potential for the company's RSV vaccine candidate.Bavarian's RSV human challenge readout is close to a … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose almost 4% in early trading after analysts upgraded their price targets on the stock, seeing strong potential for the company's RSV vaccine candidate.Bavarian's RSV human challenge readout is close to a … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose almost 4% in early trading after analysts upgraded their price targets on the stock, seeing strong potential for the company's RSV vaccine candidate.

Bavarian's RSV human challenge readout is close to a best-case scenario with 79% efficacy, Danske said, lifting its price target to DKK 500 from DKK 420

The efficacy demonstrated for MVA-BN RSV is robust and can be seen as comparable to the strong data from the JNJ and Pfizer human challenge trials: Danske

Bavarian now has some of the best RSV vaccine challenge data available, significantly de-risking the project, Nordea said, raising its price target to DKK 432 from DKK 411

Bavarian is now likely to accelerate partner discussions for the vaccine, and a license deal could happen during the first half of next year: Nordea

Both Nordea and Danske rate Bavarian Nordic buy



