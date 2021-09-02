checkAd

Liberty Specialty Markets aligns capacity to support the energy transition and the Climate Transition Pathway (CTP) accreditation framework developed by Willis Towers Watson

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 09:30  |  35   |   |   

CTP will help businesses committed to transition to a low-carbon economy in return for continued access to insurance capacity and capital

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announces that Liberty Specialty Markets has aligned capacity to support the Climate Transition Pathway (CTP) solution, an accreditation framework that provides insurance companies and financial institutions with a consistent approach to identifying businesses with robust low carbon transition plans aligned to the Paris Agreement.

Liberty becomes the first major insurer to align capacity to support CTP which is a best practice industry accreditation model to help companies transition to a low carbon economy. Companies achieving accreditation will have the opportunity to access insurance capacity and capital to support their orderly transition and help them meet their low-carbon commitments.

Graham Knight, Global Head of Natural Resources, said: “We are delighted that Liberty is supporting the CTP solution. As part of our ongoing commitment to create innovative solutions for a low carbon economy, we are supporting organisations through an orderly transition to enable them to have continued access to insurance as they transition and benefit from a greater level of certainty around the future availability of risk capacity, helping them deliver a more sustainable future.”

Michael Gosselin, Chief Underwriting Officer – Specialty, at Liberty Specialty Markets, said: “Climate and environmental challenges continue, and all businesses are having to review their sustainable credentials. We are delighted to be collaborating with Willis Towers Watson on the Climate Transition Pathway which will provide a best practice industry standard to help businesses move to a more sustainable future.”

More information on Climate Transition Pathways can be found at www.climatetransitionpathways.com.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contacts:
Willis Towers Watson - Sarah Booker +44 (0)7917 722040
sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com

Liberty Specialty Markets offers specialty and commercial insurance and reinsurance products across key UK, European, Middle East, US, Bermuda, Asia Pacific & Latin America markets. We provide brokers and insureds with a broad product range through both the Company and Lloyd’s markets and have over 2,000 employees in approximately 60 offices.

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Liberty Mutual Insurance is the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. Liberty Mutual Insurance ranks 71st on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2020 revenue. As of December 31, 2020, we had $43.8 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

Liberty Mutual Insurance employs over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liberty Specialty Markets aligns capacity to support the energy transition and the Climate Transition Pathway (CTP) accreditation framework developed by Willis Towers Watson CTP will help businesses committed to transition to a low-carbon economy in return for continued access to insurance capacity and capitalLONDON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
Plug Power Hosts Sen. Schumer at Green Hydrogen Plant in New York
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...