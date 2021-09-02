Ambu Is Buying Opportunity After Recent Month's Decline, Handelsbanken Says
(PLX AI) – Ambu shares are a buying opportunity after a steep decline over the last month, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Ambu is a positive long-term case, with a comprehensive disposable endoscopes portfolio, the bank saidFuture earnings will be …
(PLX AI) – Ambu shares are a buying opportunity after a steep decline over the last month, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Ambu is a positive long-term case, with a comprehensive disposable endoscopes portfolio, the bank saidFuture earnings will be …
- (PLX AI) – Ambu shares are a buying opportunity after a steep decline over the last month, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- Ambu is a positive long-term case, with a comprehensive disposable endoscopes portfolio, the bank said
- Future earnings will be driven by the need to permanently switch to disposable endoscopes: Handelsbanken
- This plus new product launches give the prospect of impressive top-line growth, Handelsbanken said
- The bank rates Ambu buy, with a price target of DKK 280
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare