Ambu Is Buying Opportunity After Recent Month's Decline, Handelsbanken Says

Autor: PLX AI
02.09.2021, 09:35   

(PLX AI) – Ambu shares are a buying opportunity after a steep decline over the last month, analysts at Handelsbanken said.Ambu is a positive long-term case, with a comprehensive disposable endoscopes portfolio, the bank saidFuture earnings will be …

  • (PLX AI) – Ambu shares are a buying opportunity after a steep decline over the last month, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
  • Ambu is a positive long-term case, with a comprehensive disposable endoscopes portfolio, the bank said
  • Future earnings will be driven by the need to permanently switch to disposable endoscopes: Handelsbanken
  • This plus new product launches give the prospect of impressive top-line growth, Handelsbanken said
  • The bank rates Ambu buy, with a price target of DKK 280
