SPI's Subsidiary RideZoomers Launches Zoomer 2 To The Market

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 09:45  |  49   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, …

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced starting this month its wholly owned RideZoomers, Inc. subsidiary, will be launching the Zoomer 2 mode electric scooter.

Our Zoomer 2 model builds off of our widely successful Zoomer model by introducing off road tires, front suspension for off-road and trail riding. The Zoomer 2 is built for handling all kinds of terrain in an uncompromised fashion, and Black/Black color is available for immediate delivery after the order.

Foto: Accesswire

We are leveraging our growing resources to completely revamp our customer service, product development, and inventory management practices, and are making a commitment to consistent, quality customer service and Zoomer availability.

Foto: Accesswire

About RideZoomers

RideZoomers, Inc., a premium, all electric, long range scooter provider, designed from the ground up with safety in mind, serves customers of nearly every shape and size with a variety of products. The Zoomer is built from the ground up to offer an exceptional riding experience with a 30mph top speed and over 30 miles of range for a charge. Zoomers also offer a wide range of accessories to fit the lifestyle needs of any customer, including front baskets, rear cargo racks, and golf bag carriers.

Zoomers arrive ready to ride for an excellent customer experience with very minimal setup, and have been designed for easy, cheap maintenance over the lifetime of ownership thanks to an isolated electric rear hub motor, high quality disc brakes, a 1,200W lithium ion battery and advanced charging technologies. Learn more at ridezoomers.com.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the Edisonfuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric scooters, and other EV products.

