Issue of Equity

02.09.2021   

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

2 September 2021
The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 1 September 2021 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 September 2020 (“Offer”) as follows:

1,758,340 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 61.88p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 9 September 2021.

As previously announced, the Offer is now closed.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 179,465,877 Ordinary Shares.

Included in the issue of equity under the offer were allotments to Directors and PDMRs as follows:



Director / PDMR 		  Shares
allotted 		Issue
price 		Shareholding after allotment % of shares
in issue
Chris Allner Director 16,736 59.75p 16,736 0.01%




