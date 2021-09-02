Real People Investment Holdings Limited - Partial redemption of Nordic senior bonds and updated guidance regarding expected future bond repayments

Reference is made to the terms and conditions for the Bonds, originally dated 16 September 2013, as amended and restated, most recently by an amendment and restatement agreement dated 22 September 2020 (the "Terms and Conditions").

Partial repayment

In addition to scheduled amortizations, the Company is obliged to apply excess cash to repay Senior Unsecured Loans, If repayments are made under Senior Unsecured Loans, corresponding pro rata payments shall be made under the Bonds. The Company will therefore make an increased early partial redemption of the Bonds pursuant to Clauses 9.6 (Mandatory redemption pro rata in case of repayment of the Senior Unsecured Loan) and 11 (Cash Sweep) of the Terms and Conditions as further set out below.

Payment details

SEK Bonds (ISIN: SE 000 5392560)

The SEK Bonds will be partially redeemed on 30 September 2021 in a total amount of SEK 4,110,600.55. The record date, on which a bondholder must hold SEK Bonds in order to receive the redeemed amount, will be 23 September 2021.

The partial redemption of the SEK Bonds will be made as partial prepayments of all outstanding SEK Bonds by way of reducing the registered Nominal Amount of each SEK Bond with an amount of SEK 31,708. Due to the fact that the Nominal Amount registered with the CSD does not include capitalised interest, the repayment will appear to be made at a price of 102.07813% of the amount by which the registered Nominal Amount will be reduced as a result of the repayment. The amount is rounded down to the nearest SEK 1.00 per SEK Bond.

NOK Bonds (ISIN: NO 001 0689342)

The NOK Bonds will be partially redeemed on 30 September 2021 in a total amount of NOK 3,199,286.06. The record date, on which a bondholder must hold NOK Bonds in order to receive the redeemed amount, will be 27 September 2021.

The partial redemption of the NOK Bonds will be made by pro rata payments to the bondholders holding NOK Bonds through redeeming NOK Bonds with a total registered Nominal Amount of 3,126,572. Due to the fact that that the outstanding Nominal Amount registered with the CSD does not include capitalised interest, the repayment will appear to be made at a price of 102.32568% of the amount by which the registered Nominal Amount will be reduced as a result of the redemption. The amount is rounded down to effect a pro rata repayment to the bondholders in accordance with the rules of the CSD.