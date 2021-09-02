SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial supplies market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness growth at 6.0% CAGR owing to the Increasing volume of clinical trial studies coupled with the growing complexity in conduction of these trials are the primary driver of the industry. Furthermore, geographic expansion and development of Information Technology (IT) to facilitate higher integration and smooth performance of activities are other vitally impacting parameters. Over the next eight years, the clinical trials and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to continue steady growth, thereby promoting the high requirement of clinical trial supplies.