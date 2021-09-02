Albertsons Companies to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that its CEO, Vivek Sankaran, and President and CFO, Sharon McCollam, will participate in a fireside chat at Goldman Sachs 28 th Annual Global Retailing Conference at 3:20 p.m. ET on September 10, 2021.

A replay of the webcast will be available for at least two weeks following its completion.

About Albertsons Companies

