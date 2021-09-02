checkAd

BMW to Cut in Half CO2 Emissions per Vehicle & Km Driven by 2030

Autor: PLX AI
02.09.2021, 10:04  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – BMW pledged that by 2030, the CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven will be at least halved from 2019 levels. Says commitment of all manufacturers when it comes to combatting climate change can best be compared when looking at …

  • (PLX AI) – BMW pledged that by 2030, the CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven will be at least halved from 2019 levels.
  • Says commitment of all manufacturers when it comes to combatting climate change can best be compared when looking at the entire life cycle of a vehicle, including production and upstream supply chain. Here, the BMW Group is planning a reduction of CO2 emission per vehicle of at least 40%
  • Targets 10 million all-electric vehicles within 10 years
  • BMW also started pilot project with BASF and the ALBA Group for the increased recycling of plastics used in cars
BMW Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BMW to Cut in Half CO2 Emissions per Vehicle & Km Driven by 2030 (PLX AI) – BMW pledged that by 2030, the CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven will be at least halved from 2019 levels. Says commitment of all manufacturers when it comes to combatting climate change can best be compared when looking at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Norwegian Air to Sell up to 11.84% of Shares
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
SOBI Board Recommends SEK 235 per Share Offer from Advent & Aurora
Andritz Gets Electro-Mechanical Equipment Order in Australia
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Peloton CEO Terminates Share Selling Plan
Norwegian Air Secondary Placing Completed at NOK 9.30 per Share
Deutsche Boerse August Cash Trading Volume EUR 137.6 billion
NTG Outlook FY Revenue DKK 6,700-7,000 Million
Titel
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Vestas Is Too Expensive, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Sell
Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful
Schaeffler Names Claus Bauer New CFO
Electrolux EGM Approves 2:1 Share Split
Prefer Bakkafrost, Mowi Over SalMar, Bank of America Says
Peloton Bounces Off Lows as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Alpha Bank H1 Normalized Profit After Tax EUR 213 Million
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:12 UhrBMW verschärft Klimaziele und setzt auf Recycling
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09:43 UhrIfo-Umfrage: Lieferengpässe trüben Stimmung in der Autoindustrie
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Autoverkäufe in China gehen kräftig zurück
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft BMW auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
01.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Stellantis im EuroStoxx 50 und Deutsche Post im Stoxx 50 erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
31.08.21INDEX-MONITOR: Stellantis im EuroStoxx 50 und Deutsche Post im Stoxx 50 erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
31.08.21Studie: Globale Autoindustrie mit Rekordgewinnen im ersten Halbjahr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21JEFFERIES stuft BMW auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
30.08.21WDH/ROUNDUP: Automesse IAA Mobility: 'Klimaneutralität im Mittelpunkt'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21ROUNDUP: Automesse IAA Mobility: 'Klimaneutralität im Mittelpunkt'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten