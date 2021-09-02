BMW to Cut in Half CO2 Emissions per Vehicle & Km Driven by 2030 Autor: PLX AI | 02.09.2021, 10:04 | 28 | 0 | 0 02.09.2021, 10:04 | (PLX AI) – BMW pledged that by 2030, the CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven will be at least halved from 2019 levels. Says commitment of all manufacturers when it comes to combatting climate change can best be compared when looking at … (PLX AI) – BMW pledged that by 2030, the CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven will be at least halved from 2019 levels. Says commitment of all manufacturers when it comes to combatting climate change can best be compared when looking at … (PLX AI) – BMW pledged that by 2030, the CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven will be at least halved from 2019 levels.

Says commitment of all manufacturers when it comes to combatting climate change can best be compared when looking at the entire life cycle of a vehicle, including production and upstream supply chain. Here, the BMW Group is planning a reduction of CO2 emission per vehicle of at least 40%

Targets 10 million all-electric vehicles within 10 years

