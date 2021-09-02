checkAd

Leshan Joyful Leshan for Sichuan International Travel Expo

LESHAN, China, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Sichuan International Travel Expo is scheduled to be hosted at Leshan from September 2nd to 5th, 2021 with online and offline marketing channels in a diverse, flexible, and feasible manner. During the Expo, an indoor exhibition zone and outdoor exhibition ground will be set up at the main venue. With over ten events on the program, travelers will be able to experience the unique charm of the Expo.

Leshan cuisine

Travelers can not only visit the majestic Leshan Giant Buddha and elegant Mount E'mei but taste distinctive local food like roasted sweet-skin duck, tofu pudding, and Qiaojiao beef. The food in Leshan is different from that in other parts of China as it strikes a perfect balance in rendering unique tastes in a universally appealing fashion.

Such balance derives from the unique culture and history of Leshan. Being a small city surrounded by three rivers at the southwest of Sichuan Basin, Leshan enjoyed convenient water transportation in ancient times. Food customs from varied places mingled here and gave birth to all manner of delicious food, including roasted sweet-skin duck, Bo Bo chicken, tofu pudding, Qiaojiao beef, Xiba tofu, hot pot, and fried snacks.

The joy of food at Leshan is often found along the process of "exploration". Restaurants spread out the city and are immersed with local surroundings. Wandering around the small city known for its slow-pace lifestyle, you will be amazed by the delicious food which you find just around the corner.

Spicy and tong-numbing Sichuan cuisines are easily available at Leshan. Food with sour, sweet, bitter, spicy, or salty taste is also within your reach. The inclusiveness in food with varied tastes is another example of middle way and harmony, a traditional philosophy which Chinese people holds dear to their heart.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607315/Leshan_food.jpg




