Delivery Hero Likely to Raise Top-Line Outlook Again This Year, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
02.09.2021, 10:15  |  42   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero is likely to raise its top-line outlook again this year, Bank of America analysts said. Delivery Hero increased its GMV guidance to EUR 33-35 billion and total segment revenue guidance to EUR 6.4-6.7 billion last …

  • (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero is likely to raise its top-line outlook again this year, Bank of America analysts said.
  • Delivery Hero increased its GMV guidance to EUR 33-35 billion and total segment revenue guidance to EUR 6.4-6.7 billion last month
  • Revenue growth remains supported by the rising share of Integrated Verticals, BofA said
  • BofA rates Delivery Hero buy, with price target EUR 185
