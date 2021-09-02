Delivery Hero Likely to Raise Top-Line Outlook Again This Year, Bank of America Says
(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero is likely to raise its top-line outlook again this year, Bank of America analysts said. Delivery Hero increased its GMV guidance to EUR 33-35 billion and total segment revenue guidance to EUR 6.4-6.7 billion last …
- (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero is likely to raise its top-line outlook again this year, Bank of America analysts said.
- Delivery Hero increased its GMV guidance to EUR 33-35 billion and total segment revenue guidance to EUR 6.4-6.7 billion last month
- Revenue growth remains supported by the rising share of Integrated Verticals, BofA said
- BofA rates Delivery Hero buy, with price target EUR 185
