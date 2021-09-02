Faurecia, SSAB to Develop Ultra-Low CO2 Seat Structures Autor: PLX AI | 02.09.2021, 10:27 | 17 | 0 | 0 02.09.2021, 10:27 | (PLX AI) – Faurecia will develop ultra-low CO2 seat structures in partnership with SSAB as its fossil-free steel supplier.Faurecia selects SSAB to partner for fossil-free high strength steel for use in its Seating BusinessThis partnership makes … (PLX AI) – Faurecia will develop ultra-low CO2 seat structures in partnership with SSAB as its fossil-free steel supplier.Faurecia selects SSAB to partner for fossil-free high strength steel for use in its Seating BusinessThis partnership makes … (PLX AI) – Faurecia will develop ultra-low CO2 seat structures in partnership with SSAB as its fossil-free steel supplier.

Faurecia selects SSAB to partner for fossil-free high strength steel for use in its Seating Business

This partnership makes Faurecia the first automotive supplier to explore fossil-free steel with SSAB

Faurecia secured SSAB fossil-free steel to start equipping its seating structures from 2026 onwards

SSAB will provide Faurecia with the industry's most ambitious and advanced fossil-free steel, using hydrogen and zero-carbon electricity instead of coking coal and other fossil fuels



