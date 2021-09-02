Intershop named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

checkAd

  • Intershop is positioned as a Niche Player in the 2021 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Commerce - the industry's highly regarded market research.
  • Intershop sees its platform well-suited for larger midsize and enterprise customers with complex ecosystems.

Jena, Germany, September 2, 2021 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative B2B commerce solutions, today announced that it has been named in the 2021 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Commerce. Intershop views this recognition as a merit due to its strong B2B expertise and continuous technological progression.

The Magic QuadrantTM report by US-based Gartner research organization, which is highly regarded by decision-makers, regularly positions the players in the field of Digital Commerce. It is based on specific criteria that analyze the company's overall "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute". Intershop is positioned as a Niche Player in this year's platform evaluation.

Markus Klahn, CEO, Intershop Communications AG, says, "I believe, our inclusion in the Magic QuadrantTM sends a strong signal to the market and confirms our decision to focus on B2B commerce and the successful cloud transformation of our platform."

Intershop's commitment to support businesses with significantly improved B2B functionalities is reflected in the successful acquisition of new customers over the past two years. More than 300 B2B customers worldwide already rely on the Intershop Commerce Platform to scale, innovate, and increase market share. They value especially its high performance, agility and ability to integrate into sophisticated IT environments. The platform's composable architecture and an extensive selection of preconfigured APIs make it a good fit especially for larger businesses with complex ecosystems. Another strength includes a rapid front-end deployment thanks to Intershop's Progressive Web App (PWA) accelerator kit. It empowers clients to deliver a reliable, user-friendly interface for an outstanding, highly converting customer experience across all touchpoints.

