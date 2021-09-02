checkAd

Knight Frank partners with Microland for a major digital workplace transformation program

BENGALURU, India; LONDON and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation company, announced today it has been selected by Knight Frank, leading global real estate advisers, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, as its primary partner to support the development and execution of its digital roadmap. Microland will transform the end-to-end IT Infrastructure environment for Knight Frank including Cloud Management, Data Center Management, Storage Management along with Network Management and Global Service Desk.

Microland's expertise in managing the delivery of digital services, its experience in implementing AIOps and automation solutions, supported by global delivery model with Bengaluru and London as hubs, were key to Knight Frank's decision on the partnership. As a part of this engagement, Microland will drive reduction in cost of digital estate and enhance user experience, while improving agility and security across the IT Infrastructure estate.

"We are indeed delighted to partner with Knight Frank in their ambitious digital transformation over the next 5 years. We intend to leverage our proprietary automation solution and design frameworks to deliver Six Sigma predictability and reliability of IT Infrastructure and improve ROI. Microland will deploy technology-agnostic solutions to meet the needs of the 'new normal' and keep abreast with future changes," said Karthikeyan Krishnan, Senior Vice President, EMEA, Microland.

Commenting on the relationship, Edel McGrath, Knight Frank Partner and Group Head of Technology, said, "We provide innovative property solutions for our clients that add tangible value across property sectors and services. I am extremely excited to partner with Microland to meet and exceed real estate objectives and elevate the seamless experience delivered to our clients."

About Microland

Microland's delivery of digital and "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt nextGen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT— ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable and stable.

In the COVID-19 affected world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

About Knight Frank

Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy, serving as our clients' partners in property for 125 years. Headquartered in London, Knight Frank has more than 20,000 people operating from 488 offices across 57 territories. The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors and corporate tenants.

Disclaimer

