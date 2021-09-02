Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 189 MW Wind Turbine Order for 2 Projects in USA (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order to supply EnVentus turbines for two wind projects in the U.S. totalling 189 MW, both owned by Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. One project, Deerfield 2, is located in Michigan, USA and consists of 16 …



