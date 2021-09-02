Vestas Gets 189 MW Wind Turbine Order for 2 Projects in USA
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order to supply EnVentus turbines for two wind projects in the U.S. totalling 189 MW, both owned by Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp.
- One project, Deerfield 2, is located in Michigan, USA and consists of 16 V162-6.2 MW turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode and one V150-6.0 MW turbine in 5.6 MW operating mode
- The other project, Sandy Ridge 2, is located in Pennsylvania, USA and consists of 14 V150-6.0 MW turbines and one V136-3.45 MW turbine in 3.6 MW operating mode
