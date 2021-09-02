Kingfisher Provides Update on Diamond Drilling at the Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at the Goldrange Project as the Company awaits analytical …

The maiden diamond drill program consists of approximately 5,000 m over ~15 holes. Diamond drilling is testing the Cloud Drifter Trend which is defined by a 3 km long gold-in-soil anomaly including 50 samples over 1 g/t Au and rock samples grading up to 128.9 g/t Au. Outside of the Cloud Drifter Trend, regional exploration consisting of rock, stream, and soil sampling is being completed across the 367 km 2 project. To date, 9 drill holes have been completed totalling 3,289 m.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at the Goldrange Project as the Company awaits analytical results. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia.

Highlights

Drilling continues to encounter widespread zones of quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins, quartz-carbonate-sulfide breccias, and disseminated sulfides within all drill holes completed to date.

The highest density zones of mineralized veins occur within broad bleached and sericite altered intervals proximal to intrusive-sedimentary contacts. Within bleached zones, disseminated fuchsite is common.

The majority of drilling has focused on testing structurally-hosted mineralization at the contacts of the upper diorite. GR21-007 was drilled to 533 m to additionally test the lower quartz diorite which contained similar quartz-carbonate-sulfide breccias and veins as found within the upper intrusion.

Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher states "Since the third drill hole (GR21-003) of the 2021 program we have been testing the contacts between the upper diorite and sedimentary rocks. These broad contact zones are proving to be favourable locations for hydrothermal alteration and sulfide mineralization. With GR21-007 we have also intersected similar styles of mineralization within the lower quartz diorite. The 2021 program is consistently encountering structurally-hosted sulfide mineralization within these contact zones and demonstrating the potential for the rest of the Cloud Drifter Trend."

Charlie Grieg, Advisor to Kingfisher states "Visuals from the first nine holes for the initial drill program at the Goldrange Project clearly match the systematic surface geochemistry and geology and together they are indicative of the existence of a large hydrothermal system. During my site visit, I was able to examine all the core from the Cloud Drifter Zone holes and was impressed not only with the extent, variety, and strength of the sulfide mineralization and hydrothermal alteration, but also with the exploration potential of this sizeable and relatively easily-accessed property-very exciting prospect for Kingfisher!"

The Goldrange Project covers a significant deformation zone with numerous precious metal veins across the project. Mineralization at Goldrange occurs within the orogenic Yalakom Gold Belt, which is host to the Bridge River District that includes the past producing Bralorne Mine. Several areas of historical hand mining are located within the project and date back to the 1930s.

Diamond Drilling Update

Diamond drilling at the Cloud Drifter Trend has been completed over 9 drill holes totalling 3289 m (table 1). Figure 1 outlines the drilling progress to date and remaining planned holes.

Mineralization encountered in drilling to date includes broad intercepts of quartz-carbonate veins and halo alteration of quartz-carbonate-sericite-clay.

Vein styles include laminated shear banded quartz-sulfide, open space fill veins with euhedral minerals and coarse sulfide, massive pyrite or arsenopyrite veins, and stockwork-style diffuse veins associated with strong halo alteration.

Breccia textures range from diffuse to brittle clast boundaries to diorite and sulfide clasts with cement of quartz-carbonate-sulfide. Disseminated mineralization is widespread with variable intensity throughout quartz-carbonate-sericite-clay alteration zones.

Disseminated sulfides range from fine grained to coarse grained massive and semi massive sulfides.

Planned Drillhole ID Easting (UTM NAD83) Northing (UTM NAD83) Elevation (masl) Depth (m) Azi Dip GR21-001 388364 5705316 1863 218 341 -45 GR21-002 388364 5705316 1863 482 341 -64 GR21-003 388544 5705532 1717 272 342 -50 GR21-004 388544 5705532 1717 292 320 -64 GR21-005 388590 5705573 1699 330 341 -54 GR21-006 388590 5705573 1699 317 350 -74 GR21-007 388590 5705573 1699 533 330 -57 GR21-008 388493 5705531 1717 514.4 280 -57 GR21-009 388493 5705531 1717 331 300 -55

Table 1: 2021 Cloud Drifter Drill Collars

Hole Descriptions

GR21-004

GR21-004 (320/-64) collars from the same pad as GR21-003. The drill hole intersected volcaniclastic sandstone to conglomerate from surface to a depth of 43.5 m with Fe-oxide on fractures throughout. Quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins were intersected within in this interval with arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite. Diorite (43.5 - 199.7 m) and siltstone (199.7-292.0 m, final depth) are overprinted by broad zones of quartz-carbonate-sericite-clay-sulfide vein and halo alteration. Sulfide minerals within the veins and halos include arsenopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, molybdenite, and sphalerite.

GR21-005

GR21-005 (348/-54) collars 60 m grid east of GR21-003 and GR21-004. The drill hole intersected siltstone with Fe-oxide on fractures to a depth of 17.1 m. Quartz-carbonate veins were intersected within in this interval with pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite. Diorite (17.1 - 233.1 m) and siltstone (233.1-330 m, final depth) are overprinted by broad zones of quartz-carbonate-sericite-clay-sulfide vein and halo alteration. Sulfide minerals within the veins and halos include arsenopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, molybdenite, tetrahedrite-tennantite, and chalcopyrite.

GR21-006

GR21-006 (348/-74) collars from the same pad as GR21-005. The drill hole intersected siltstone with Fe-oxide on fractures to a depth of 16.5 m. In areas with less Fe-oxide, quartz-carbonate-arsenopyrite veins were identified with trace pyrrhotite and pyrite. Diorite (16.5- 218.5 m) and siltstone (218.5 - 317 m, final depth) are overprinted by broad zones of quartz-carbonate-sericite-clay vein and halo alteration. Sulfide minerals within the veins and halos include arsenopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite, bismuthinite, tetrahedrite-tennantite, and chalcopyrite.

GR21-007

GR21-007 (330/-57) collars from the same pad as GR21-005 and GR21-006. The drill hole intersected siltstone with Fe-oxide on fractures to a depth of 18.4 m. In areas with less Fe-oxide, quartz-carbonate-arsenopyrite veins were identified. Between 18.4 m and a final depth of 533 m is a mixed unit of siltstone and diorite transitioning into siltstone and quartz-diorite. The length of the hole is overprinted with vein and halo alteration of quartz-carbonate-sericite-clay-sulfide. Sulfide minerals within the veins and halos include arsenopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, boulangerite, and molybdenite.

GR21-008

GR21-008 (280/-62) collars 50 m grid west of GR21-003, 004 and 005. The drill hole intersected siltstone and volcaniclastic sandstone and conglomerate to a depth of 64.7 m. Veins within this upper interval are associated with quartz-carbonate alteration and pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. A mixed unit of diorite, siltstone, and volcaniclastic sandstone to conglomerate was intersected from 64.7 to a final depth of 514.4 m. The lower interval is overprinted with broad zones of quartz-carbonate-sericite-clay-sulfide vein and halo alteration. Sulfide minerals within the veins and halos include arsenopyrite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite.

GR21-009

GR21-009 (300/-55) collars from the same pad as GR21-008. Drill core logging has not been completed at the time of this news release.

Figure 1: Cloud Drifter Zone - Drill Update

The 2021 diamond drill program is guided by detailed surface geochemical and structural data collected in 2020 in addition to the 2021 IP geophysical survey. Initial drilling is focused on a ~500 m segment of the Cloud Drifter Trend, within the Cloud Drifter Zone, and is defined by the best bedrock exposure and geological confidence. Initial results from the IP geophysical survey indicate the presence of strong chargeability anomalies associated with high-tenor soil geochemical anomalies, strongly anomalous rock chip samples, and mapped mineralization at surface. Analytical results will be released as they become available.

Qualified Person

Dustin Perry, P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 78,988,500 shares outstanding.

