J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Federal Republic of Germany

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement 01Sep21, J.P. Morgan AG, (contact: Matthieu Batard +33 1 40 15 43 00) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Federal Republic of Germany Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 5,500,000,000 Description: EUR fixed rate notes due 15 August 2052. Coupon 0%.



Listing: All domestic Exchanges Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan AG (Stabilisation coordinator)

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (Stabilisation Manager(s))

BofA Securities Europe SA (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Morgan Stanley Europe SE (Stabilisation Manager(s))

UniCredit Bank AG (Stabilisation Manager(s)) Offer price: 95.204

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States

