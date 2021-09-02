checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.09.2021 / 11:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): von Dosky

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 1,356 shares in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance share plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
59.41 EUR 80559.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
59.41 EUR 80559.96 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70046  02.09.2021 



