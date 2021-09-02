Western Union to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The presentation will begin at 5:50 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Raj Agrawal, CFO, and Jay Jaffin, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.