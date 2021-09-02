checkAd

America will ‘Fall for Glaze’ with KRISPY KREME’S All-New Apple Cider and Maple Doughnuts and Return of Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is sweetening fall like never before with three fall-inspired glazes, adding all-new Apple Cider Glazed and Maple Glazed doughnuts to its popular seasonal Pumpkin Spice doughnuts.

Fall-favorite glaze flavors available for one week each, Sept. 6 through 26 (Photo: Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme will encourage guests to “Fall for Glaze” by releasing one fall-inspired glaze collection each week, beginning Labor Day, Sept. 6 – the unofficial start of fall – at participating shops across the U.S.:

  • Pumpkin Spice will run Sept. 6 through 12, featuring Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts. All three doughnuts are spiced to perfection and covered in our iconic Original Glaze, with the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Doughnut featuring creamy cheesecake Kreme filling, while the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is our delicious old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake recipe.
  • Apple Cider Glaze will make its Krispy Kreme debut Sept. 13 through 19, featuring new Apple Cider Glazed, Apple Cider Glazed Original Filled Brown Sugar Kreme and Apple Cider Glazed Cake Doughnuts to keep you cozy. The Apple Cider Glazed Doughnut is covered in a special new glaze, made with real Apple Cider and spices. The filled version features light and fluffy Brown Sugar Kreme, while the Apple Cider Cake Doughnut is an apple cider old-fashioned cake doughnut covered in apple cider glaze.
  • Lastly, fans can experience Krispy Kreme’s new Maple Glaze Sept. 20 through 26 by tasting the Maple Glazed, Maple Glazed Original Filled Maple Kreme and Maple Glazed Cake Doughnuts. With all three doughnuts covered in a delicious new glaze made with real maple syrup, The Maple Glazed Maple Kreme Doughnut is filled with Maple Kreme while the Maple Glazed Cake Doughnut is an old-fashioned yellow butter cake doughnut.

“Pumpkin Spice is great, but why stop there when there are so many more flavors to Fall. To help everyone truly embrace the tastes of the season, we’re adding two first-ever fall-inspired glazes with our popular Pumpkin Spice collection – each getting their own week this month,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

While these fall-inspired sweet treats are only available for a limited-time, Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available Sept. 6 through Nov. 25.

Share how you fall for glaze with Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice, Apple Cider and Maple Glazed Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s fall flavored glazed doughnuts by visiting https://krispykreme.com/promos/fallforglaze.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 31 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

