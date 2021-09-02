GMS Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2021.

(Comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2021, except where noted.)

Net sales of $1.04 billion increased 29.8%; organic net sales increased 23.2%. On a per day basis, net sales increased 31.9% and organic net sales increased 25.2%.

Net income of $61.2 million, or $1.39 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $73.3 million, or $1.67 per diluted share.

Gross margin of 32.2%, down slightly.

SG&A and Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales were 20.5% and 20.2%, representing 230 and 200 basis points of improvement, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $128.1 million increased 54.2%; Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 200 basis points to 12.3% from 10.3%.

Completed two business acquisitions and five greenfield location openings.

Net debt leverage was 2.7 times as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, down from 3.0 times a year ago.

“GMS’s outstanding performance continued, as we delivered another quarter of record net sales, net income and Adjusted EBITDA, including recording more than a billion dollars in quarterly net sales for the first time in the Company’s history,” said John C. Turner, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are continuing to benefit from a robust residential market, an inflationary environment and strong demand for our complementary products, while our team’s solid execution of our strategic growth priorities helped offset continuing softness in many commercial markets. We successfully navigated a very dynamic business environment, while leveraging our scale and operational strength to ensure the continuity of supply needed to provide best-in-class service to our customers. This resulted in greater profitability, including more than double the net income and 200 basis points of improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021.”

Turner continued, “As we look ahead to the remainder of fiscal 2022 and beyond, we expect to continue both greenfields and acquisitions to enter underserved markets and boost our product offerings. I am confident that our focus on our strategic priorities and our team’s continued drive to execute will position us to generate value for our shareholders well into the future.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 of $1.04 billion increased 29.8% as compared with the COVID-19 impacted prior year quarter, primarily due to strong residential end markets, inflationary pricing, solid demand for our complementary products and the acquisitions of D.L. Building Materials and Westside Building Material. Organic net sales increased 23.2%.

Including the impact from one less selling day in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 than the same period a year ago, net sales and organic net sales were up 31.9% and 25.2%, respectively.

Year-over-year sales increases by product category, which in all cases resulted from both higher volumes and higher price and mix combined, were as follows:

Wallboard sales of $390.1 million increased 18.9% (up 14.0% on an organic basis).

Ceilings sales of $138.1 million increased 20.4% (up 16.7% on an organic basis).

Steel framing sales of $196.3 million increased 77.6% (up 68.7% on an organic basis).

Complementary product sales of $317.6 million increased 27.4% (up 18.1% on an organic basis).

Gross profit of $335.8 million increased 28.9% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross margin of 32.2% declined 30 basis points year-over-year primarily due to price-cost dynamics related to the timing of the implementation of price actions, particularly in wallboard.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense as a percentage of net sales improved 230 basis points to 20.5% for the quarter compared to 22.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted SG&A expense as a percentage of net sales of 20.2% improved 200 basis points from 22.2 % in the prior year quarter as significant product inflation outpaced increases in operating costs.

Net income more than doubled to $61.2 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $27.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted net income was $73.3 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to $40.3 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 54.2% to $128.1 million compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3% improved 200 basis points from 10.3% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Platform Expansion Activity

During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company completed two acquisitions, including the previously announced acquisition of Westside Building Material (“Westside”), one of the largest independent distributors of interior building products in the U.S. The transaction closed on July 1, 2021, expanding and enhancing GMS’s presence in multiple California metro areas and providing entry into the Las Vegas market. In addition, on June 3, 2021, the Company purchased Architectural Coatings Distributors, Inc. to further expand its complementary product offerings and add an EIFS/Stucco product line in the Cleveland, Ohio market, a top 40 Metropolitan Statistical Area (“MSA”.)

During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company also opened five new greenfield locations, furthering its platform expansion activities to better serve its customers and to expand its service territory and product offerings.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of July 31, 2021, the Company had cash on hand of $43.6 million, total debt of $1.1 billion and $354.6 million of available liquidity under its revolving credit facilities. Net debt leverage was 2.7 times as of the end of the quarter, down from 3.0 times at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 but up slightly from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 due principally to the funding of the Westside acquisition.

As is typical during its fiscal first quarter, the Company recorded a use of cash from operating activities and free cash flow, which totaled $75.1 million and $81.9 million, respectively, for the quarter ended July 31, 2021. This compared to a use of cash from operating activities and free cash flow of $15.7 million and $20.5 million, respectively, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. This increase in the use of cash was related to the Company’s discipline in ensuring product availability and managing price inflation amid an environment of tight and less reliable supply, coupled with the impact of increasing sales on accounts receivable.

About GMS Inc.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 280 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GMS reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, it presents Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are not recognized financial measures under GAAP. GMS believes that Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin assist investors and analysts in comparing its operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company’s management believes Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A, free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which the Company operates and capital investments. In addition, the Company utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in certain calculations in its debt agreements.

You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons GMS considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, the Company may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted SG&A margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in GMS’s industry or across different industries. Please see the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted net income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

When calculating organic net sales growth, the Company excludes from the calculation (i) net sales of acquired businesses until the first anniversary of the acquisition date, and (ii) the impact of foreign currency translation.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confident,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” or “should,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about the markets in which GMS operates, including in particular residential and commercial construction, and the economy generally, the pricing, demand for complementary products, the continuity of supply of products, service quality, our ability to continue successfully navigating the evolving business environment, strategic growth priorities, growth opportunities from acquisitions and greenfields, and the ability to generate value for our shareholders contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. The Company has based forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control, including current public health issues that may affect the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in its other periodic reports filed with the SEC. In addition, the statements in this release are made as of September 2, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectation or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to September 2, 2021.

GMS Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) ​ Three Months Ended July 31, ​ 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,042,076 $ 802,573 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 706,243 542,115 Gross profit 335,833 260,458 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 214,081 183,112 Depreciation and amortization 27,714 27,097 Total operating expenses 241,795 210,209 Operating income 94,038 50,249 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (13,657 ) (14,081 ) Other income, net 792 655 Total other expense, net (12,865 ) (13,426 ) Income before taxes 81,173 36,823 Provision for income taxes 19,971 9,604 Net income $ 61,202 $ 27,219 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 43,089 42,624 Diluted 43,972 43,017 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.42 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 0.63

GMS Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) ​ July 31,

2021 April 30,

2021 Assets Current assets: ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,590 $ 167,012 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net of allowances of $6,989 and $6,282, respectively 656,878 558,661 Inventories, net 470,249 357,054 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,812 19,525 Total current assets 1,192,529 1,102,252 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $201,441 and $193,364, respectively 323,967 311,326 Operating lease right-of-use assets 138,279 118,413 Goodwill 587,331 576,330 Intangible assets, net 395,647 350,869 Deferred income taxes 17,584 15,715 Other assets 8,744 8,993 Total assets $ 2,664,081 $ 2,483,898 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 329,452 $ 322,965 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 48,589 72,906 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 117,107 87,138 Current portion of long-term debt 46,687 46,018 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 36,437 33,474 Total current liabilities 578,272 562,501 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 1,016,036 932,409 Long-term operating lease liabilities 102,196 90,290 Deferred income taxes, net 15,055 12,728 Other liabilities 75,279 63,508 Total liabilities 1,786,838 1,661,436 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 500,000 shares authorized; 43,083 and 43,073 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021, respectively 431 431 Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 50,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 542,587 542,737 Retained earnings 335,737 274,535 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,512 ) 4,759 Total stockholders' equity 877,243 822,462 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,664,081 $ 2,483,898

GMS Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

July 31, ​ 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: ​ Net income $ 61,202 $ 27,219 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: ​ ​ Depreciation and amortization 27,714 27,097 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 642 753 Equity-based compensation 3,160 2,619 (Gain) loss on disposal and impairment of assets (78 ) 394 Deferred income taxes (140 ) (5,241 ) Other items, net 1,573 247 Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects of acquisitions: ​ ​ Trade accounts and notes receivable (73,479 ) (23,013 ) Inventories (87,313 ) 14,008 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,491 ) (3,782 ) Accounts payable (4,265 ) (33,887 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits (24,219 ) (36,062 ) Other accrued expenses and liabilities 21,617 13,937 Cash used in operating activities (75,077 ) (15,711 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,814 ) (4,745 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 287 342 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (123,049 ) (210 ) Cash used in investing activities (129,576 ) (4,613 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on revolving credit facilities (102,872 ) (58,083 ) Borrowings from revolving credit facilities 195,049 14,421 Payments of principal on long-term debt (1,278 ) (2,492 ) Payments of principal on finance lease obligations (7,397 ) (7,521 ) Repurchases of common stock (3,855 ) — Proceeds from exercises of stock options 863 691 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (256 ) (105 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock pursuant to employee stock purchase plan 1,140 1,270 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 81,394 (51,819 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (163 ) 943 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (123,422 ) (71,200 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 167,012 210,909 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 43,590 $ 139,709 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,007 $ 3,478 Cash paid for interest 8,616 13,115

GMS Inc. Net Sales by Product Group (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) ​ Three Months Ended ​ July 31, 2021 % of

Total July 31, 2020 % of

Total ​ Wallboard $ 390,135 37.4 % $ 328,085 40.9 % Ceilings 138,071 13.2 % 114,643 14.3 % Steel framing 196,276 18.8 % 110,532 13.8 % Complementary products 317,594 30.6 % 249,313 31.0 % Total net sales $ 1,042,076 $ 802,573

GMS Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) ​ Three Months Ended ​ July 31, ​ 2021 2020 Net income $ 61,202 $ 27,219 Interest expense 13,657 14,081 Interest income — (37 ) Provision for income taxes 19,971 9,604 Depreciation expense 12,925 12,827 Amortization expense 14,789 14,270 EBITDA $ 122,544 $ 77,964 Stock appreciation expense(a) 892 792 Redeemable noncontrolling interests(b) 310 252 Equity-based compensation(c) 1,958 1,605 Severance and other permitted costs(d) 147 1,947 Transaction costs (acquisitions and other)(e) 575 100 (Gain) loss on disposal and impairment of assets(f) (78 ) 394 Effects of fair value adjustments to inventory(g) 1,731 — EBITDA addbacks 5,535 5,090 Adjusted EBITDA $ 128,079 $ 83,054 ​ Net sales $ 1,042,076 $ 802,573 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.3 % 10.3 %

___________________________________ (a) Represents changes in the fair value of stock appreciation rights. (b) Represents changes in the fair values of noncontrolling interests. (c) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the issuance of share-based awards. (d) Represents severance expenses and other costs permitted in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA under the ABL Facility and the Term Loan Facility, including certain unusual, nonrecurring costs and credits due to COVID-19. (e) Represents costs related to acquisitions paid to third parties. (f) Includes gains from the sale of assets and impairment of assets resulting from restructuring plans to close certain facilities. (g) Represents the non-cash cost of sales impact of acquisition accounting adjustments to increase inventory to its estimated fair value.

GMS Inc. Reconciliation of Cash Used In Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands) ​ Three Months Ended ​ July 31, ​ 2021 2020 Cash used in operating activities $ (75,077 ) $ (15,711 ) Purchases of property and equipment (6,814 ) (4,745 ) Free cash flow (a) $ (81,891 ) $ (20,456 )

________________________________________ (a) Free cash flow is a non GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operations less capital expenditures.

GMS Inc. Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expense to Adjusted SG&A (Unaudited) (in thousands) ​ Three Months Ended ​ July 31, ​ 2021 2020 Selling, general and administrative expense $ 214,081 $ 183,112 Adjustments Stock appreciation expense(a) (892 ) (792 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interests(b) (310 ) (252 ) Equity-based compensation(c) (1,958 ) (1,605 ) Severance and other permitted costs(d) (161 ) (1,881 ) Transaction costs (acquisitions and other)(e) (575 ) (100 ) Gain (loss) on disposal and impairment of assets(f) 78 (394 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 210,263 $ 178,088 Net sales $ 1,042,076 $ 802,573 Adjusted SG&A margin 20.2 % 22.2 %

___________________________________ (a) Represents changes in the fair value of stock appreciation rights. (b) Represents changes in the fair values of noncontrolling interests. (c) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the issuance of share-based awards. (d) Represents severance expenses and other costs permitted in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA under the ABL Facility and the Term Loan Facility, including certain unusual, nonrecurring costs and credits due to COVID-19. (e) Represents costs related to acquisitions paid to third parties. (f) Includes gains from the sale of assets and impairment of assets resulting from restructuring plans to close certain facilities.

GMS Inc. Reconciliation of Income Before Taxes to Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) ​ Three Months Ended ​ July 31, ​ 2021 2020 Income before taxes $ 81,173 $ 36,823 EBITDA add-backs 5,535 5,090 Purchase accounting depreciation and amortization (1) 10,318 10,135 Adjusted pre-tax income 97,026 52,048 Adjusted income tax expense 23,771 11,711 Adjusted net income $ 73,255 $ 40,337 Effective tax rate (2) 24.5 % 22.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,089 42,624 Diluted 43,972 43,017 Adjusted net income per share: Basic $ 1.70 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 1.67 $ 0.94

________________________________________ (1) Depreciation and amortization from the increase in value of certain long-term assets associated with the April 1, 2014 acquisition of the predecessor company, the acquisition of Titan and the acquisition of Westside Building Material. (2) Normalized cash tax rate excluding the impact of purchase accounting and certain other deferred tax amounts.

