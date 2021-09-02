checkAd

Applied DNA Awarded Suffolk County Community College COVID-19 Testing Contract

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC, (ADCL) was awarded a testing contract by Suffolk County Community College (the “College”) to monitor for the prevalence of COVID-19 among its unvaccinated staff and faculty in support of the College’s reopening in the fall (the “Contract”). Testing is scheduled to begin in the second half of September 2021. The College, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system, is aligned with SUNY’s vaccination mandate, which requires all on-campus students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 27, 2021.

The initial Contract term is one year and includes two one-year options for renewal exercisable at the College’s discretion. The Contract contains no minimum testing requirement; it stipulates a fixed monthly fee for sample collection site services and a separate fixed fee per individual COVID-19 test.

Suffolk County Community College is a public community college funded in part by Suffolk County, New York. The College was founded in 1959 and has three campuses located in Selden, Brentwood, and Riverhead, New York. Full-time and adjunct faculty number approximately 2,000 individuals. The College’s student population comprises about 25,000 full- and part-time students.

Under the Contract, ADCL will deploy safeCircle, its high-throughput, pooled COVID-19 testing program, to provide cost-effective COVID-19 testing. Testing will be conducted at ACDL’s CLEP/CLIA-certified laboratory using the Company’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit both in a pooled screening modality and to perform reflex individual diagnostic testing of samples contained in a positive pool. ADCL will serve as prime contractor with subcontractor CLEARED4’s health verification platform to be used for appointments, sample tracking, reporting, program management, and mobile access pass visibility.

“Suffolk County Community College joins new safeCircle client The City University of New York, as well as several existing higher education institution clients, who have turned to us for COVID-19 testing to support their 2021-2022 academic year,” stated Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. “As colleges and universities prepare to safely return to on-campus instruction armed with a powerful tool of vaccine mandates, nevertheless the emergence of the Delta Variant of Concern and its demonstrated reduction on vaccine efficacy make persistent COVID-19 testing a critical component of a comprehensive virus mitigation strategy. In these exceptional times, safeCircle affords administrators peace of mind with its highly accurate, affordable, and turnkey pooled testing program that can adjust to meet evolving testing requirements to help keep classrooms open and keeps student, faculty, and staff populations safe.”

