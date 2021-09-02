When we started testing Royal Perks at the beginning of the year, we had one goal – re-think typical loyalty programs by rooting its rewards in what guests truly want. And, we did just that. Now, we’re scaling up the program to make it more accessible for guests nationwide to earn and redeem crowns on purchases made through the BK app, BK website and at participating restaurants. All just in time for later this month when our loyal fans who have signed up for Royal Perks will be able to get in on some new and exciting member perks.

BK Expands Royal Perks Loyalty Program (Photo: Business Wire)

Since we first introduced Royal Perks, we’ve listened to what our guests want, and delivered, with more than 80 percent of Royal Perks members likely to recommend the loyalty program. Why? Perks like:

EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS: Earn 10 crowns for every $1 spent*

Earn 10 crowns for every $1 spent* LIVE IT UP WITH FREE DAILY PERKS: Order BK daily and you will have the option to upsize one drink, fries, or hash browns for free per order, per day**

Order BK daily and you will have the option to upsize one drink, fries, or hash browns for free per order, per day** HAVE IT YOUR WAY ACCESS TO YOUR BK FAVORITES: Use crowns to redeem a variety of items for free from across the entire menu

Use crowns to redeem a variety of items for free from across the entire menu EARN CROWNS ON YOUR DELIVERY ORDERS: Staying in? You can still earn crowns when you order delivery from the BK app or BK.com.

Staying in? You can still earn crowns when you order delivery from the BK app or BK.com. ROYAL PERKS EXCLUSIVES : Early access to products and limited time members-only offers and deals along with chances to earn even more points through Royal Perks challenges and promotions

: Early access to products and limited time members-only offers and deals along with chances to earn even more points through Royal Perks challenges and promotions CELEBRATE YOUR B-DAY AS THE ROYALTY YOU ARE: Earn double crowns for your entire birthday month, not just one day

“We’ve gone from testing Royal Perks digitally in three markets in Feb. to nationwide digital access, and are on track to have more than two thirds of our restaurants activated with loyalty capabilities in Sept.,” said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer of Burger King, North America. “We’re excited for members to unlock a more personalized BK experience and access to rewards they can’t get anywhere else, starting with a new Royal Perks deal later this month.”

For years, BK has been hard at work evolving the digital guest experience. The journey has evolved from personalized offers and app features around mobile orders to payment and timed order release with our first-party delivery platform, as well as strategic partnerships to make it easier than ever to get your BK favorites.

Go ahead, sign up for Royal Perks to redeem new member deals this month, and start earning on your first order today – https://www.bk.com/bkrewards

*Valid only at participating U.S. Burger King restaurants. Account registration required on the BK App and bk.com. Earn 10 Crowns for every $1 spent at a participating restaurant (after discounts, before applicable taxes and fees). Redeem Crowns for eligible menu items. Not available in AK and HI. Terms apply: bk.com/rewards-terms.

**Upsize feature limited to one small or medium fries, hash browns, fountain drink, or brewed/iced coffee per day/account. Cannot be combined with any other offer or coupon. Not valid in AK & HI. Terms apply. See terms and details at bk.com/rewards-terms.

About BURGER KING:

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the flame-grilled Whopper and the hand-breaded Ch’King sandwiches. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005190/en/