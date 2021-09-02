checkAd

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Quarterly Dividends

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per common share for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter dividend will be paid in cash on October 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 29, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2021.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:
Michael P. O’Hara
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary
Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com
Phone: (757) 366-6684





