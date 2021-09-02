Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Quarterly Dividends

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per common share for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter dividend will be paid in cash on October 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 29, 2021.



The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2021.