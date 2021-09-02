Materna IPS deploys Biometric Face Recognition at Tokyo Haneda Airport (FOTO)

Tokyo, Japan (ots) - Tokyo International Airport (HANEDA), the 4th largest

airport in the world, chose the German SBD provider to equip their self-service

installation with the Materna IPS One ID journey.



Via 1:1 verification the passenger's scanned government issued ID picture gets

matched with the image captured at the kiosk. The result can enroll into the

airports Face Express system at the self bag drop making it a unique cooperation

of both systems. That way Tokyo Haneda Airport ensures a streamlined passenger

processing while improving airport efficiency and security.





By offering passengers to identify themselves at the self-service touchpoint,physical contact with airport staff and therefore the risk of infection will beminimized. Contactless technology has become an important way to maintain thestrict security standards during the pandemic.Last year Materna IPS successfully installed a total of 104 self bag drop kiosksin Terminals 2 and 3 of the airport. These kiosks have now been upgraded by theunique biometric authentication process ( Face Express ) in cooperation withCollins Aerospace.Yuya Yamazaki, Technical Project Manager of TIAT, said: "On behalf of TIATincluding management level, we would like to express our sincere appreciation toMaterna IPS to release this program before Tokyo 2020 Olympic and ParalympicGames, which is one of our goals of this project."With implementing this major project at Tokyo International Airport (HANEDA),Materna IPS continues its market entry in Japan and is expanding itsinternational growth.Upgrading the Haneda SBD installation with the biometric journey does not onlysignificantly increase the airport's efficiency and security but also letsMaterna IPS extend its business activities in the Japanese market and so expandits international growth.About Materna IPS GmbHMaterna IPS GmbH (Intelligent Passenger Solutions) as one of the most renownedsuppliers for airports and airlines around the world, delivers solutions forautomated passenger handling at airports. The company's range of products andservices comprises hardware and software implementations as well as service andmaintenance. Their international branches in the USA, Canada, India and theUnited Kingdom enable Materna IPS to support their customers individually and toreact quickly and professionally to market requirements. Materna IPS GmbH is a100% subsidiary of Materna Information & Communications SE with its headquartersin Germany. The Materna Group currently employs more than 2,600 people aroundthe world and generated sales of 355.1 million euros in 2020.