Materna IPS deploys Biometric Face Recognition at Tokyo Haneda Airport (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 02.09.2021, 12:10 | 33 | 0 |
Tokyo, Japan (ots) - Tokyo International Airport (HANEDA), the 4th largest
airport in the world, chose the German SBD provider to equip their self-service
installation with the Materna IPS One ID journey.
Via 1:1 verification the passenger's scanned government issued ID picture gets
matched with the image captured at the kiosk. The result can enroll into the
airports Face Express system at the self bag drop making it a unique cooperation
of both systems. That way Tokyo Haneda Airport ensures a streamlined passenger
processing while improving airport efficiency and security.
airport in the world, chose the German SBD provider to equip their self-service
installation with the Materna IPS One ID journey.
Via 1:1 verification the passenger's scanned government issued ID picture gets
matched with the image captured at the kiosk. The result can enroll into the
airports Face Express system at the self bag drop making it a unique cooperation
of both systems. That way Tokyo Haneda Airport ensures a streamlined passenger
processing while improving airport efficiency and security.
By offering passengers to identify themselves at the self-service touchpoint,
physical contact with airport staff and therefore the risk of infection will be
minimized. Contactless technology has become an important way to maintain the
strict security standards during the pandemic.
Last year Materna IPS successfully installed a total of 104 self bag drop kiosks
in Terminals 2 and 3 of the airport. These kiosks have now been upgraded by the
unique biometric authentication process ( Face Express ) in cooperation with
Collins Aerospace.
Yuya Yamazaki, Technical Project Manager of TIAT, said: "On behalf of TIAT
including management level, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to
Materna IPS to release this program before Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic
Games, which is one of our goals of this project."
With implementing this major project at Tokyo International Airport (HANEDA),
Materna IPS continues its market entry in Japan and is expanding its
international growth.
Upgrading the Haneda SBD installation with the biometric journey does not only
significantly increase the airport's efficiency and security but also lets
Materna IPS extend its business activities in the Japanese market and so expand
its international growth.
About Materna IPS GmbH
Materna IPS GmbH (Intelligent Passenger Solutions) as one of the most renowned
suppliers for airports and airlines around the world, delivers solutions for
automated passenger handling at airports. The company's range of products and
services comprises hardware and software implementations as well as service and
maintenance. Their international branches in the USA, Canada, India and the
United Kingdom enable Materna IPS to support their customers individually and to
react quickly and professionally to market requirements. Materna IPS GmbH is a
100% subsidiary of Materna Information & Communications SE with its headquarters
in Germany. The Materna Group currently employs more than 2,600 people around
the world and generated sales of 355.1 million euros in 2020.
More information:
Materna IPS GmbH
Jana Eull
Head of Marketing
Voßkuhle 37, 44141 Dortmund
Tel: +49 (231) 5599-8691
Email: mailto:jana.eull@materna-ips.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158366/5009422
OTS: Materna IPS GmbH
physical contact with airport staff and therefore the risk of infection will be
minimized. Contactless technology has become an important way to maintain the
strict security standards during the pandemic.
Last year Materna IPS successfully installed a total of 104 self bag drop kiosks
in Terminals 2 and 3 of the airport. These kiosks have now been upgraded by the
unique biometric authentication process ( Face Express ) in cooperation with
Collins Aerospace.
Yuya Yamazaki, Technical Project Manager of TIAT, said: "On behalf of TIAT
including management level, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to
Materna IPS to release this program before Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic
Games, which is one of our goals of this project."
With implementing this major project at Tokyo International Airport (HANEDA),
Materna IPS continues its market entry in Japan and is expanding its
international growth.
Upgrading the Haneda SBD installation with the biometric journey does not only
significantly increase the airport's efficiency and security but also lets
Materna IPS extend its business activities in the Japanese market and so expand
its international growth.
About Materna IPS GmbH
Materna IPS GmbH (Intelligent Passenger Solutions) as one of the most renowned
suppliers for airports and airlines around the world, delivers solutions for
automated passenger handling at airports. The company's range of products and
services comprises hardware and software implementations as well as service and
maintenance. Their international branches in the USA, Canada, India and the
United Kingdom enable Materna IPS to support their customers individually and to
react quickly and professionally to market requirements. Materna IPS GmbH is a
100% subsidiary of Materna Information & Communications SE with its headquarters
in Germany. The Materna Group currently employs more than 2,600 people around
the world and generated sales of 355.1 million euros in 2020.
More information:
Materna IPS GmbH
Jana Eull
Head of Marketing
Voßkuhle 37, 44141 Dortmund
Tel: +49 (231) 5599-8691
Email: mailto:jana.eull@materna-ips.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158366/5009422
OTS: Materna IPS GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0