Deliverect announces the first annual "International Food Delivery Day" to celebrate the hospitality industry

Ghent, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - This new holiday recognises those who have
made food delivery possible -- before, during and after COVID-19

On the 8 September, Deliverect (https://www.deliverect.com/en-us) , a scale-up
that connects UberEats, Deliveroo, Just Eat, Takeaway.com, and more delivery
companies directly to restaurants by POS system, is celebrating the first annual
International Food Delivery Day (IFDD) (https://www.fooddeliveryday.org/) in
collaboration with its customers. This new holiday honours the restaurateurs,
staff, chefs and delivery drivers, along with Deliverect's extended ecosystem of
partners, who make food delivery possible.

Whether a restaurant worker, driver, owner, vendor or customer - this day shines
light on everyone who continues to support the restaurant industry, especially
through the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate, Deliverect will be hosting events
in major cities around the world, featuring giveaways, special menu items, music
and more.

When relying so heavily on an online service, it is easy to forget those behind
the scenes who make it all possible. Deliverect is marking this day by
recognising everyone who works hard to make sure individuals all over the world
can enjoy a delicious meal, anywhere, any time.

During the pandemic, food delivery saw a 79% increase in online orders in the
first quarter of 2021, nearly doubling its forecasted growth rate globally. This
is a stat Deliverect saw come to life when the company helped to process an
average of more than 1 million orders per week in the last year, a 750% increase
from the year before.

"When Deliverect was founded in 2018, I knew food delivery would be a key part
of restaurants operations, and success," said Zhong Xu, co-founder and CEO of
Deliverect. "As a result of the pandemic, the food delivery industry went into
hypergrowth. With online food delivery services expected to reach $192.16
billion (GBP140b) in 2025 (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-onlin
e-food-delivery-services-market-report-2021-market-is-expected-to-reach-192-16-b
illion-in-2025--from-126-91-billion-in-2021---long-term-forecast-to-2030--301285
677.html) , it is safe to say that food delivery is here to stay.

Today, the team at Deliverect is thrilled to see the first ever International
Food Delivery Day come to life to celebrate everyone who works very hard to
ensure customers get to enjoy their meal deliveries."

Communities near and far are invited to take part in celebrating to show support
for food businesses around the world. Ways to get involved include:

Customers

Support your favorite restaurant and delivery platform

- Share pictures of your favorite delivery foods on your social channels and tag
your favorite restaurants
- Give a special thank you to your delivery driver, server or other restaurant
staff
- Attend our IFDD events and celebrate with us!

Restaurants

- Offer special discounts on delivery platforms for IFDD to create awareness
towards end consumers and help your restaurant customers
- Use your social media channels to create buzz, tagging the partners you are
most grateful for!
- Give t-shirts, stickers or other swag to your customers and staff

For more information on how to participate in any of the International Food
Delivery Day activities, please visit https://www.fooddeliveryday.org/ and check
us out on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/deliverect_official/) and
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/deliverect) .

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online order management. Deliverect
seamlessly integrates orders from food delivery channels (Uber Eats, Just Eat
Takeaway.com, Doordash, Zomato, etc.), allowing 13,000+ establishments to
improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating in
over 30 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurant chains and
FMCGs such as Taco Bell, Timeout Market, and Unilever, as well as small and
midsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out more
information visit http://www.deliverect.com/ .

