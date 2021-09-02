Deliverect announces the first annual "International Food Delivery Day" to celebrate the hospitality industry

Ghent, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - This new holiday recognises those who have

made food delivery possible -- before, during and after COVID-19



On the 8 September, Deliverect (https://www.deliverect.com/en-us) , a scale-up

that connects UberEats, Deliveroo, Just Eat, Takeaway.com, and more delivery

companies directly to restaurants by POS system, is celebrating the first annual

International Food Delivery Day (IFDD) (https://www.fooddeliveryday.org/) in

collaboration with its customers. This new holiday honours the restaurateurs,

staff, chefs and delivery drivers, along with Deliverect's extended ecosystem of

partners, who make food delivery possible.



Whether a restaurant worker, driver, owner, vendor or customer - this day shines

light on everyone who continues to support the restaurant industry, especially

through the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate, Deliverect will be hosting events

in major cities around the world, featuring giveaways, special menu items, music

and more.







the scenes who make it all possible. Deliverect is marking this day by

recognising everyone who works hard to make sure individuals all over the world

can enjoy a delicious meal, anywhere, any time.



During the pandemic, food delivery saw a 79% increase in online orders in the

first quarter of 2021, nearly doubling its forecasted growth rate globally. This

is a stat Deliverect saw come to life when the company helped to process an

average of more than 1 million orders per week in the last year, a 750% increase

from the year before.



"When Deliverect was founded in 2018, I knew food delivery would be a key part

of restaurants operations, and success," said Zhong Xu, co-founder and CEO of

Deliverect. "As a result of the pandemic, the food delivery industry went into

hypergrowth. With online food delivery services expected to reach $192.16

billion (GBP140b) in 2025 (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-onlin

e-food-delivery-services-market-report-2021-market-is-expected-to-reach-192-16-b

illion-in-2025--from-126-91-billion-in-2021---long-term-forecast-to-2030--301285

677.html) , it is safe to say that food delivery is here to stay.



Today, the team at Deliverect is thrilled to see the first ever International

Food Delivery Day come to life to celebrate everyone who works very hard to

ensure customers get to enjoy their meal deliveries."



Communities near and far are invited to take part in celebrating to show support

for food businesses around the world. Ways to get involved include:



Customers



Support your favorite restaurant and delivery platform



- Share pictures of your favorite delivery foods on your social channels and tag

your favorite restaurants

- Give a special thank you to your delivery driver, server or other restaurant

staff

- Attend our IFDD events and celebrate with us!



Restaurants



- Offer special discounts on delivery platforms for IFDD to create awareness

towards end consumers and help your restaurant customers

- Use your social media channels to create buzz, tagging the partners you are

most grateful for!

- Give t-shirts, stickers or other swag to your customers and staff



For more information on how to participate in any of the International Food

Delivery Day activities, please visit https://www.fooddeliveryday.org/ and check

us out on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/deliverect_official/) and





About Deliverect



Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online order management. Deliverect

seamlessly integrates orders from food delivery channels (Uber Eats, Just Eat

Takeaway.com, Doordash, Zomato, etc.), allowing 13,000+ establishments to

improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating in

over 30 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurant chains and

FMCGs such as Taco Bell, Timeout Market, and Unilever, as well as small and

midsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out more

information visit http://www.deliverect.com/ .



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143981/5009433

OTS: Deliverect





When relying so heavily on an online service, it is easy to forget those behindthe scenes who make it all possible. Deliverect is marking this day byrecognising everyone who works hard to make sure individuals all over the worldcan enjoy a delicious meal, anywhere, any time.During the pandemic, food delivery saw a 79% increase in online orders in thefirst quarter of 2021, nearly doubling its forecasted growth rate globally. Thisis a stat Deliverect saw come to life when the company helped to process anaverage of more than 1 million orders per week in the last year, a 750% increasefrom the year before."When Deliverect was founded in 2018, I knew food delivery would be a key partof restaurants operations, and success," said Zhong Xu, co-founder and CEO ofDeliverect. "As a result of the pandemic, the food delivery industry went intohypergrowth. With online food delivery services expected to reach $192.16billion (GBP140b) in 2025 (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-food-delivery-services-market-report-2021-market-is-expected-to-reach-192-16-billion-in-2025--from-126-91-billion-in-2021---long-term-forecast-to-2030--301285677.html) , it is safe to say that food delivery is here to stay.Today, the team at Deliverect is thrilled to see the first ever InternationalFood Delivery Day come to life to celebrate everyone who works very hard toensure customers get to enjoy their meal deliveries."Communities near and far are invited to take part in celebrating to show supportfor food businesses around the world. Ways to get involved include:CustomersSupport your favorite restaurant and delivery platform- Share pictures of your favorite delivery foods on your social channels and tagyour favorite restaurants- Give a special thank you to your delivery driver, server or other restaurantstaff- Attend our IFDD events and celebrate with us!Restaurants- Offer special discounts on delivery platforms for IFDD to create awarenesstowards end consumers and help your restaurant customers- Use your social media channels to create buzz, tagging the partners you aremost grateful for!- Give t-shirts, stickers or other swag to your customers and staffFor more information on how to participate in any of the International FoodDelivery Day activities, please visit https://www.fooddeliveryday.org/ and checkus out on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/deliverect_official/) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/deliverect) .About DeliverectDeliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online order management. Deliverectseamlessly integrates orders from food delivery channels (Uber Eats, Just EatTakeaway.com, Doordash, Zomato, etc.), allowing 13,000+ establishments toimprove operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating inover 30 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurant chains andFMCGs such as Taco Bell, Timeout Market, and Unilever, as well as small andmidsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out moreinformation visit http://www.deliverect.com/ .Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143981/5009433OTS: Deliverect