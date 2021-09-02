

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.09.2021 / 12:11

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Heino Last name(s): von Prondzynski

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Epigenomics AG

b) LEI

549300X1C4U862NDLN97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Subscription right ISIN: DE000A3E5CT2

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.01 EUR 900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.01 EUR 900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Hamburg Stock Exchange MIC: XHAM

