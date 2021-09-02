Schaltbau Holding AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG recommend Schaltbau shareholders to accept the takeover offer

Joint reasoned Statement of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board published Offer is financially appropriate and includes an attractive premium Strategic partnership with Carlyle will enable Schaltbau Holding AG to continue and accelerate its long-term growth and investment strategy Executive Board and Supervisory Board welcome the Bidder's commitment to the current employment and operating conditions as well as to Schaltbau's business locations and to safeguarding jobs

Munich, September 2, 2021 - Today, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG ("Schaltbau") (ISIN DE000A2NBTL2) have issued their joint reasoned statement ("Reasoned Statement") pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) on the voluntary public takeover offer ("Takeover Offer") by Voltage BidCo GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle"). The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have carefully reviewed the terms of the Takeover Offer and came to the conclusion that the Takeover Offer fully satisfies the strategic objectives and legitimate interests of the Company, its employees and customers. Therefore, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board welcome and strongly support the Bidder's Offer without reservation. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board recommend that the Schaltbau Shareholders accept the Takeover Offer.