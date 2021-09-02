checkAd

Sage Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, announced today that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on September 10 at 12:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics
 Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

