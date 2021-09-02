Sage Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, announced today that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on September 10 at 12:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.