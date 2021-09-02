Xerox Announces Formation of CareAR Software Business

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) announced the formation of CareAR, A Xerox Company , which consolidates CareAR, Inc., DocuShare and XMPie under a single holding company named CareAR Holdings. CareAR received a $700 million post-money valuation following a $10 million equity investment from ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people.

A technical service representative leverages augmented reality technology from CareAR, A Xerox Company (Photo: Business Wire)

CareAR will be led by Xerox President and Chief Operations Officer Steve Bandrowczak, who will expand his current role to also serve as CareAR’s Chairman, and Sam Waicberg, the original founder of Care, Inc., who will serve as CareAR’s President.

Now combining DocuShare's content management system, XMPie’s cross-media platform, and Xerox’s PARC Alto AI artificial intelligence engine, the expanded CareAR service experience platform will support service workforces with the visual tools and access to data that are needed to consistently deliver high quality service experiences for service employees and end-customers, all while lowering the operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions of service providers. The backbone of the new CareAR platform is the augmented reality technology Xerox gained through the acquisition of CareAR, Inc., announced earlier this year, which integrates with ServiceNow Field Service Management and allows service technicians to tap into the knowledge of more experienced technicians through live, AR assisted instruction.

CareAR’s service experience management platform is designed to be industry agnostic and integrates seamlessly with digital workflow leader ServiceNow’s platform, ensuring an end-to-end approach to work orders, cases and incidents, and delivering high quality customer outcomes and service experiences for enterprises across multiple industries. The company’s augmented reality technology is disrupting the service delivery ecosystem and addressing key sustainability and workforce challenges, including:

Empowering support workforces with the visual tools and access to data that are needed to consistently deliver high quality service experiences for service employees and end-customers, all while lowering the operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions of service providers.

Helping solve workforce talent issues – primarily associated with a retiring workforce. As the current workforce ages into retirement, service organizations will no longer be able to rely on the apprenticeship-based training that has sustained service businesses for decades. CareAR will help leverage and optimize experienced employees’ time and allow inexperienced workers to draw on a repository of knowledge curated by CareAR’s predictive AI capabilities.

Supporting service employers' sustainability and social responsibility goals. CareAR facilitates remote preventative and maintenance-based actions, thereby reducing initial and follow-on technician dispatches. Lower dispatches result in fewer truck rolls, thereby lowering carbon emissions for service organizations. And better-informed employees make for a safer workplace.

"Xerox has positioned CareAR to deliver capabilities that service-intensive industries need, with real-time instruction, visual tools and access to data at the tip of any user’s fingertips, all driven by predictive artificial intelligence,” said Xerox Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin. “By creating a platform that is intuitive to a digitally native workforce, and with investment from ServiceNow, we believe CareAR will define and grow the Service Experience Management category, disrupting industries at a time when it’s needed most.”