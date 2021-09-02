checkAd

Total voting rights

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

London, 02 September 2021 – The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (“FCA”) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

As at 6pm on 31 August 2021, the issued share capital of Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV, TSX: EDV) (“the Company”) was 249,988,201 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. 722,345 shares were held in Treasury pending cancellation, and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 6pm on 31 August 2021 was 249,265,856.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 647 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

