TYME Technologies, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Industry Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 12:50  |  19   |   |   

TYME Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYME) (the “Company” or “TYME”), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs), today announced that Richie Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Porfido, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at two upcoming healthcare conferences as follows:

 

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date:

Monday, September 13, 2021

Time:

On demand beginning at 7:00am ET

Webcast:

https://journey.ct.events/view/d38370dd-d358-4eb4-af53-027ade5c721b

 

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Time:

10:40am ET

Webcast:

https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/tyme/2110710

 

The webcasts will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the TYME website, tymeinc.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the events.

About TYME Technologies, Inc.

TYME is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. The Company is currently focused on developing its novel compound, SM-88. The Company believes that early clinical results demonstrated by SM-88 in multiple advanced cancers, including pancreatic, prostate, sarcomas and breast, reinforce the potential of its emerging CMBT pipeline.

For more information about the Company, visit www.tymeinc.com and connect on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements/Disclosure Notice

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of TYME's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to successfully implement its clinical and other plans, competitive and regulatory developments, and the factors described in the section captioned “Risk Factors” of TYME’s Annual Report on Form

10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 10, 2021, as well as subsequent reports and filings from time to time with the SEC.

The information contained in this press release is as of release date and TYME assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

