checkAd

Pfizer Announces Start of Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Adults for Its Investigational Vaccine Against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 12:45  |  55   |   |   

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced the initiation of RENOIR (RSV vaccine Efficacy study iN Older adults Immunized against RSV disease), a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine candidate (RSVpreF) in adults ages 60 years or older.

“RSV is a significant cause of severe respiratory disease in older adults, and it can cause disability and death. There is an important unmet medical need for an effective vaccine that can help protect older adults against this highly-contagious disease,” said Kathrin U. Jansen, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development at Pfizer Inc. “The start of this Phase 3 study is an important step forward towards our goal of comprehensive immunization against RSV disease, which includes developing a potential first vaccine to help prevent RSV disease in adults as well as the ongoing efforts to help protect infants through maternal immunization, subject to regulatory approval of the candidate vaccine.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Pfizer!
Long
Basispreis 42,31€
Hebel 11,82
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 49,92€
Hebel 11,44
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Phase 3 RENOIR trial of RSVpreF is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that expects to enroll approximately 30,000 participants 60 years and older. The primary objectives of the study will assess safety and efficacy for the prevention of moderate to severe lower respiratory tract illness (msLRTI-RSV) during the first RSV season.

RSV is a seasonal illness that commonly starts in the fall months, peaking in the winter when colds and other respiratory illnesses are more common.1

Burden of RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common and pervasive cause of acute respiratory illness.2,3 The virus is highly contagious and affects the lungs and airways. 4,5 Infections occur in people of all ages and can feel like the common cold for most young adults, but for infants, the immunocompromised, and older adults, it can be potentially life-threatening.3

The risk of serious infection increases in older adults and for those with chronic heart or lung disease or a weakened immune system.2 In the U.S., it is estimated that more than 177,000 older adults ≥65 years of age are hospitalized and 14,000 of them die each year due to RSV. 2,6 There is no vaccine to prevent RSV and the medical community is limited to offering only supportive care for those with the illness.

Seite 1 von 4
Pfizer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Israel registriert fast 10 000 neue Corona-Fälle an einem Tag

Diskussion: Impflotterie im Gazastreifen soll Zahl der Corona-Impfungen steigern
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pfizer Announces Start of Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Adults for Its Investigational Vaccine Against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced the initiation of RENOIR (RSV vaccine Efficacy study iN Older adults Immunized against RSV disease), a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
Amazon Announces Career Day 2021—America’s Biggest Recruiting Event, with Over 40,000 Corporate ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Revance Announces Publication of Results on Static Glabellar Lines With Repeated Treatment of ...
Medical Properties Trust and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V Enter Partnership for Eight ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:07 Uhr500 Dollar übrig? 3 absurd günstige Aktien aus dem Gesundheitswesen, die Langzeitinvestoren jetzt kaufen sollten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.09.21Aktien: Biontech plant neue Impfstoffproduktion – Aktie fällt dennoch
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
31.08.21Deutschlands größtes Impfzentrum schließt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21ROUNDUP 2: EU erreicht wichtiges Ziel bei Impfkampagne
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Zahl der Corona-Toten in Israel überschreitet Marke von 7000
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
30.08.21Positive Top-Line Results From Pfizer’s Phase 3 JADE DARE Trial Comparing the Efficacy of Abrocitinib and Dupilumab for Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Tschechien beginnt mit Corona-Auffrischimpfungen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Aktien: Moderna hat ein großes Problem in Japan – Aktie konsolidiert
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
27.08.21Biontech: Das Ein-Produkt-Unternehmen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare