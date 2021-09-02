Therapeutics MD Is Urging Women to ‘Take Pause’ During Menopause Awareness Month

Many people are aware of common menopause symptoms like hot flashes, which impact 85% of menopausal women iii , but vulvar and vaginal atrophy (“VVA”), a condition experienced by more than half of menopausal women, is rarely discussed. While VVA causes symptoms like vaginal dryness, burning, itching, recurrent urinary tract infections (“UTIs”) and painful sex, 81% of these women are unaware that VVA is a medical condition iv .

This September, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., an innovative women’s healthcare company (NASDAQ: TXMD), is recognizing Menopause Awareness Month, as it aims to empower the 64 million women in the U.S. currently in menopause ii . To celebrate this month and all menopausal women, TherapeuticsMD encourages people to Take Pause and learn about menopause.

“While women today are prioritizing their health more than ever before, menopause continues to be misunderstood and is rarely discussed,” said Kristen Landon, Senior Vice President, Marketing, TherapeuticsMD. “At TherapeuticsMD, we want to change how menopause is portrayed in society and to help educate people about these naturally occurring changes to a woman’s body during this life stage. The only way to do that is to help normalize menopause, ensure that women know they are not alone, and inspire them to feel comfortable to speak up and take action. This Menopause Awareness Month, we want to encourage women to Take Pause and give their bodies, including their vaginas, the care and love they deserve.”

As part of the Take Pause initiative, TherapeuticsMD is distributing a series of educational videos and “pausable” social posts on the IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts) Facebook page. This important information aims to reduce the stigma associated with menopause symptoms like painful sex, and to educate women on available treatment options, including IMVEXXY.

The educational video series will feature Dr. Rebecca Brightman, Board-Certified OBGYN and Menopause Specialist, discussing vulvar and vaginal atrophy, which causes painful sex.

The pausable and shareable social ads encourage people to learn more about menopause and some of its bothersome symptoms like painful sex. The messaging brings awareness to a stage of a woman’s life that continues to be ignored by society.

Through the Take Pause initiative and our recent Long May She REIGN Campaign, TherapeuticsMD is committed to raising awareness of the impact of menopause and educating women about available treatment options. Women can learn more about moderate to severe painful sex due to menopause at IMVEXXY.com and moderate to severe hot flashes at BIJUVA.com.