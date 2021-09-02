checkAd

Stantec to provide engineering services for Western Australia's first comprehensive city centre university campus through one of five major contracts awarded in Perth City Deal milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 12:45  |  35   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK and PERTH, Australia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYSE, TSX:STN

Global design and engineering firm Stantec was selected as lead engineer for the Edith Cowan University (ECU) City in Perth. The firm is part of a consortium of leading local, national, and international architects and engineers that will design the AUS$695 million project.

The project represents one of the largest contracts to come from the AUS$1.5 billion Perth City Deal to date. Announced last year, the Perth City Deal seeks to re-energize Perth, bringing government and private investment into the Central Business District, creating almost 10,000 jobs while encouraging more people back into the city to bring economic benefits for small businesses.

As lead engineer, Stantec will provide civil and structural engineering as well as building and traffic planning services. Australian architectural firm Lyons, in partnership with Perth-based Silver Thomas Hanley and international architects Haworth Tompkins, have been announced as the design team. Marshall Day will carry out the City Campus' acoustic engineering. Urbis will lead on town planning. Donald Cant Watts Corke is already working on site providing quantity surveying services.

The concept designs have been submitted as part of the Development Application process for ECU City, which will be Western Australia's first comprehensive city centre university campus—the centrepiece of the Perth City Deal.

Developed over two sites, the 60,000-square-meter, 11-super-level ECU City is envisioned as a highly transparent, animated downtown streetscape with a rich variety of activity occurring within the performance spaces, studios, and state-of-the-art digital labs. The campus represents an opportunity to integrate creative industries, business, and technology courses with ECU’s internationally recognized Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

Targeting a Five Star Green Rating, the campus plan features an intelligent façade design that provides sun shading. Inside, the building will feature adaptive and energy efficient climate control with natural ventilation. Advanced technology will be on display throughout the space with a dynamic digital media façade and immersive entrance, Cyber Security Operations Centre, world-class digital hub for global business education, motion capture film studio, spatial sound lab, and next generation technology programs and labs.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stantec to provide engineering services for Western Australia's first comprehensive city centre university campus through one of five major contracts awarded in Perth City Deal milestone EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK and PERTH, Australia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NYSE, TSX:STN Global design and engineering firm Stantec was selected as lead engineer for the Edith Cowan University (ECU) City in Perth. The firm is part …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Bellicum and MD Anderson Announce Additional License Agreement for Use of CaspaCIDe Safety Switch
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Macarthur engages VECKTA to provide hi-tech approach to delivery of sustainable power solution for ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...