checkAd

Lands' End Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 12:45  |  25   |   |   

Net Revenue grew 23.1% compared to the same period last year
Net Income of $16.2 million, compared to a Net income of $4.4 million in the same period last year
Adjusted EBITDA increases $17.5 million to $41.4 million compared to the same period last year
Updates Fiscal 2021 Outlook

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2021.

Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with our performance this quarter, delivering record second quarter revenue and strength across all of our financial metrics. Our improved product assortment and increased digital marketing spend drove the strength in our Global eCommerce business. With our strategic pillars of growth and an expanded addressable market, we remain very optimistic about the long term potential of our business.”

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • For the second quarter, net revenue was $384.1 million, an increase of 23.1% from $312.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and an increase of 28.8% from $298.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.
    • Global eCommerce net revenue was $285.4 million, an increase of 7.7% from $265.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and an increase of 32.5% from $215.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Compared to the second quarter of last year, U.S. eCommerce increased 7.6% and International eCommerce grew 8.2%.
    • Outfitters net revenue was $65.6 million, an increase of 75.4% from $37.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and approximately flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Compared to the second quarter last year, the increase was driven by stronger demand within the Company’s travel-related national accounts and school uniform customers.
    • Third Party net revenue, which includes sales on third-party marketplaces and U.S. wholesale revenues, was $19.1 million in the second quarter compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter last year. The $14.0 million increase was attributed to the launch of Lands’ End product on Kohls.com and at 150 retail locations in third quarter 2020.
  • Gross margin was 46.3%, expanding approximately 290 basis points compared to 43.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The Gross margin increase was primarily due to merchandise margin expansion in the U.S. eCommerce channel driven by enhanced promotional strategies and continued use of analytics, offset by increased shipping costs and surcharges as well as higher sales mix from the lower-margin Third Party channel.
  • Selling and administrative expenses increased $25.1 million to $136.6 million or 35.6% of net revenue, compared to $111.5 million or 35.7% of net revenue, in the second quarter of last year. The increase in expense is due to continued investment in digital marketing and lower operating expenses in second quarter of fiscal 2020 due to actions taken at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce operating expenses and structural costs. The approximately 10 basis point decrease was driven by improved leverage from higher sales and continued expense controls mostly offset by continued investment in digital marketing and lower operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 due to actions taken at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was also an approximately 540 basis point improvement compared with the second quarter of 2019 despite the higher digital marketing expenses.
  • Net income was $16.2 million or $0.48 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $4.4 million or $0.13 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $41.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of $17.5 million compared to $23.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal Second Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Total Global eCommerce new customer growth of 8%.
  • Recovery in Outfitters business exceeded expectations led by travel-related national accounts and school uniform customers.
  • Drove higher merchandise margins through use of data analytics and improved inventory management.
  • Offered swimwear assortment in an additional 150 Kohl’s retail locations.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net cash provided by operations was $30.5 million for the 26 weeks ended July 30, 2021, compared to Net cash provided by operations of $8.0 million for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2020.

Inventories, net, were $464.3 million as of July 30, 2021, and $441.5 million as of July 31, 2020.

On July 29, 2021, the Company amended its asset-based senior secured credit facility with its lending organizations to extend the debt duration and reduce applicable interest rates.

As of July 30, 2021, the Company had $25.0 million of borrowings and $233.3 million of availability under its asset-based senior secured credit facility. Additionally, as of July 30, 2021, the Company had $264.7 million of Term Loan Facility debt.

Outlook

Jim Gooch, President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We delivered strong results in the second quarter as we continued to make great progress across our strategic initiatives despite the still difficult environment. We are seeing strong momentum in consumer demand, which we expect to continue through the remainder of the year, and are extremely pleased with the margin performance we’ve achieved as a result of the execution of our strategic initiatives. That said, due to the significant industry-wide challenges in the supply chain, we expect our gross margin trends to moderate in the back half of fiscal 2021. Therefore, we are raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflect the better than expected performance in the second quarter and maintaining our second half outlook despite strong consumer demand.”

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021 the Company now expects:

  • Net revenue to be between $390.0 million and $405.0 million.
  • Net income to be between $6.5 million and $9.0 million, and diluted earnings per share to be between $0.19 and $0.27.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $27.0 million to $30.0 million.

For fiscal 2021 the Company now expects:

  • Net revenue to be between $1.67 billion and $1.71 billion.
  • Net income to be between $45.5 million and $51.0 million, and diluted earnings per share to be between $1.35 and $1.51.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $136.0 million to $143.0 million.
  • Capital Expenditures of approximately $26.0 million.

The Company’s outlook reflects its current visibility into supply chain related challenges including higher shipping costs and surcharges, as well as shipping delays, manufacturing interruptions, particularly in Vietnam, and port congestion.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its second quarter financial results and related matters. The call may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.landsend.com or by dialing (866) 753-5836.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. Operating out of America’s heartland, we believe our vision and values make a strong connection with our core customers. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Company’s assessment of its business and prospects for future growth; the Company’s expectation of continued momentum in consumer demand through the remainder of the year; the Company’s expectation as to gross margin trends; the Company’s expectations regarding supply chain challenges; and the Company’s outlook and expectations as to net revenue, net income, earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and for the full year of fiscal 2021 and capital expenditures for fiscal 2021. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the impact of COVID-19 on operations, customer demand and the Company’s supply chain, as well as its consolidated results of operation, financial position and cash flows; further disruption in the Company’s supply chain, including with respect to its distribution centers, third-party manufacturing partners and logistics partners, caused by limits in freight capacity, port congestion, other logistics constraints, and closure of certain manufacturing facilities and production lines due to COVID-19; the Company may be unsuccessful in implementing its strategic initiatives, or its initiatives may not have their desired impact on its business; the Company’s ability to offer merchandise and services that customers want to purchase; changes in customer preference from the Company’s branded merchandise; the Company’s results may be materially impacted if tariffs on imports to the United States increase and it is unable to offset the increased costs from current or future tariffs through pricing negotiations with its vendor base, moving production out of countries impacted by the tariffs, passing through a portion of the cost increases to the customer, or other savings opportunities; customers' use of the Company’s digital platform, including customer acceptance of its efforts to enhance its eCommerce websites, including the Outfitters website; customer response to the Company’s marketing efforts across all types of media; the Company’s maintenance of a robust customer list; the Company’s retail store strategy may be unsuccessful; the Company’s relationship with Kohl’s may not develop as planned or have its desired impact; the Company’s dependence on information technology and a failure of information technology systems, including with respect to its eCommerce operations, or an inability to upgrade or adapt its systems; fluctuations and increases in costs of raw materials as well as fluctuations in other production and distribution-related costs; impairment of the Company’s relationships with its vendors; the Company’s failure to maintain the security of customer, employee or company information; the Company’s failure to compete effectively in the apparel industry; legal, regulatory, economic and political risks associated with international trade and those markets in which the Company conducts business and sources its merchandise; the Company’s failure to protect or preserve the image of its brands and its intellectual property rights; increases in postage, paper and printing costs; failure by third parties who provide the Company with services in connection with certain aspects of its business to perform their obligations; the Company’s failure to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from its vendors and deliver merchandise to its customers; reliance on promotions and markdowns to encourage customer purchases; the Company’s failure to efficiently manage inventory levels; unseasonal or severe weather conditions; the adverse effect on the Company’s reputation if its independent vendors do not use ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws and regulations; assessments for additional state taxes; incurrence of charges due to impairment of goodwill, other intangible assets and long-lived assets; the impact on the Company’s business of adverse worldwide economic and market conditions, including economic factors that negatively impact consumer spending on discretionary items; potential indemnification liabilities to Sears Holdings pursuant to the separation and distribution agreement in connection with the Company’s separation from Sears Holdings; the ability of the Company’s principal shareholders to exert substantial influence over the Company; potential liabilities under fraudulent conveyance and transfer laws and legal capital requirements; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2021. The Company intends the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

Lands' End, Inc.
James Gooch
President and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
(646) 277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

-Financial Tables Follow-

LANDS’ END, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)   July 30, 2021     July 31, 2020     January 29, 2021*  
ASSETS                        
Current assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 39,223     $ 62,624     $ 33,933  
Restricted cash     2,102       1,843       1,861  
Accounts receivable, net     30,203       24,367       37,574  
Inventories, net     464,291       441,510       382,106  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     31,127       48,095       40,356  
Total current assets     566,946       578,439       495,830  
Property and equipment, net     136,714       153,003       145,288  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     33,989       37,882       35,475  
Goodwill     106,700       106,700       106,700  
Intangible asset, net     257,000       257,000       257,000  
Other assets     4,347       4,300       5,215  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,105,696     $ 1,137,324     $ 1,045,508  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Current liabilities                        
Current portion of long-term debt   $ 13,750     $       13,750  
Accounts payable     211,916       202,629       134,007  
Lease liability - current     5,437       5,676       5,183  
Other current liabilities     130,285       99,016       161,982  
Total current liabilities     361,388       307,321       314,922  
Long-term borrowings on ABL Facility     25,000             25,000  
Long-term debt, net     240,020       381,909       245,632  
Lease liability - long-term     35,912       40,588       37,811  
Deferred tax liabilities     47,469       65,619       47,346  
Other liabilities     6,084       5,530       5,094  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     715,873       800,967       675,805  
Commitments and contingencies                        
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Common stock, par value $0.01 authorized: 480,000 shares;
issued and outstanding: 32,981, 32,604 and 32,614, respectively 		    330       326       326  
Additional paid-in capital     370,353       364,773       369,372  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     30,086       (15,877 )     11,226  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (10,946 )     (12,865 )     (11,221 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     389,823       336,357       369,703  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,105,696     $ 1,137,324     $ 1,045,508  

*Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2021.



LANDS’ END, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    13 Weeks Ended     26 Weeks Ended  
(in thousands, except per share data)   July 30,
2021 		    July 31,
2020 		    July 30,
2021 		    July 31,
2020 		 
Net revenue   $ 384,109     $ 312,083     $ 705,406     $ 529,091  
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)     206,320       176,661       379,880       299,514  
Gross profit     177,789       135,422       325,526       229,577  
                                 
Selling and administrative     136,649       111,478       262,171       217,276  
Depreciation and amortization     9,791       9,378       19,695       18,164  
Other operating expense, net           3,373       443       7,656  
Operating income (loss)     31,349       11,193       43,217       (13,519 )
Interest expense     8,837       4,916       17,897       10,227  
Other (income) expense, net     (123 )     1,333       (290 )     1,160  
Income (loss) before income taxes     22,635       4,944       25,610       (24,906 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     6,414       568       6,750       (8,639 )
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ 16,221     $ 4,376     $ 18,860     $ (16,267 )
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE                                
Basic:   $ 0.49     $ 0.13     $ 0.57     $ (0.50 )
Diluted:   $ 0.48     $ 0.13     $ 0.56     $ (0.50 )
                                 
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding     32,979       32,600       32,875       32,524  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding     33,713       32,838       33,710       32,524  



Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA - In addition to our Net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating operating performance, the Company uses an Adjusted EBITDA metric. Adjusted EBITDA is computed as Net income (loss) appearing on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations net of Income tax expense/(benefit), Interest expense, Depreciation and amortization and certain significant items as set forth below. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of our business for comparable periods, as well as the basis for an executive compensation metric. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used by investors or other third parties as the sole basis for formulating investment decisions as it excludes several important cash and non-cash recurring items.
While Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, management believes that it is an important indicator of operating performance, and useful to investors, because:

  • EBITDA excludes the effects of financings, investing activities and tax structure by eliminating the effects of interest, depreciation and income tax.
  • Other significant items, while periodically affecting our results, may vary significantly from period to period and have a disproportionate effect in a given period, which affects comparability of results. We have adjusted our results for these items to make our statements more comparable and therefore more useful to investors as the items are not representative of our ongoing operations.
     
    • For the 13 weeks and 26 weeks ended July 31, 2020 we excluded the impact of corporate restructuring which includes severance for the reduction in corporate positions in the Second Quarter 2020.
    • For the 13 weeks and 26 weeks ended July 31, 2020 we excluded the impact of non-cash write-down of goodwill and certain long-lived assets.
    • For the 13 weeks and 26 weeks ended July 30, 2021 we excluded amortization of transaction related costs associated with Third Party channel.
    • For the 26 weeks ended July 30, 2021 and for the 13 weeks and 26 weeks ended July 31, 2020 we excluded the impacts of loss on property and equipment as management considers the gains or losses on asset valuation to result from investing decisions rather than ongoing operations.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP
(Unaudited)

    13 Weeks Ended  
    July 30, 2021     July 31, 2020  
(in thousands)   $’s     % of
Net revenue 		    $’s     % of
Net revenue 		 
Net income   $ 16,221       4.2 %   $ 4,376       1.4 %
Income tax expense     6,414       1.7 %     568       0.2 %
Other (income) expense, net     (123 )     (0.0 )%     1,333       0.4 %
Interest expense     8,837       2.3 %     4,916       1.6 %
Operating income     31,349       8.2 %     11,193       3.6 %
Depreciation and amortization     9,791       2.5 %     9,378       3.0 %
Corporate restructuring           %     2,925       0.9 %
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment           %     400       0.1 %
Other     250       0.1 %           %
Loss on property and equipment           %     48       0.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 41,390       10.8 %   $ 23,944       7.7 %


    26 Weeks Ended  
    July 30, 2021     July 31, 2020  
(in thousands)   $’s     % of
Net revenue 		    $’s     % of
Net revenue 		 
Net income (loss)   $ 18,860       2.7 %   $ (16,267 )     (3.1 )%
Income tax expense (benefit)     6,750       0.9 %     (8,639 )     (1.6 )%
Other (income) expense, net     (290 )     (0.0 )%     1,160       0.2 %
Interest expense     17,897       2.5 %     10,227       1.9 %
Operating income (loss)     43,217       6.1 %     (13,519 )     (2.6 )%
Depreciation and amortization     19,695       2.8 %     18,164       3.4 %
Corporate restructuring           %     2,925       0.6 %
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment         %     3,844       0.7 %
Other     500       0.1 %         %
Loss on property and equipment     443       0.1 %     887       0.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 63,855       9.1 %   $ 12,301       2.3 %


Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance 13 Weeks Ended  
(in millions) October 29, 2021  
Net income $ 6.5   $ 9.0  
Depreciation, interest, other income, taxes and other adjustments   20.5     21.0  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.0   $ 30.0  


Fiscal 2021 Guidance 52 Weeks Ended  
(in millions) January 28, 2022  
Net income $ 45.5   $ 51.0  
Depreciation, interest, other income, taxes and other adjustments   90.5     92.0  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 136.0   $ 143.0  



LANDS’ END, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    26 Weeks Ended  
(in thousands)   July 30, 2021     July 31, 2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net income (loss)   $ 18,860     $ (16,267 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     19,695       18,164  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     1,597       858  
Loss on property and equipment     443       887  
Stock-based compensation     6,069       4,542  
Deferred income taxes     46       7,936  
Goodwill impairment           3,300  
Other     194       1,115  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     7,071       26,966  
Inventories     (81,971 )     (65,553 )
Accounts payable     78,376       48,858  
Other operating assets     10,615       (11,361 )
Other operating liabilities     (30,470 )     (11,461 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     30,525       7,984  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Purchases of property and equipment     (11,961 )     (19,758 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (11,961 )     (19,758 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Proceeds from borrowings under ABL Facility     75,000       75,000  
Payments of borrowings under ABL Facility     (75,000 )     (75,000 )
Principal payments on long-term debt, net     (6,875 )     (2,575 )
Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation     (5,084 )     (423 )
Payment of debt-issuance costs     (932 )      
Net cash used in financing activities     (12,891 )     (2,998 )
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (142 )     (58 )
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH     5,531       (14,830 )
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH,
BEGINNING OF PERIOD 		    35,794       79,297  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD   $ 41,325     $ 64,467  
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DATA                
Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment   $ 2,726     $ 2,303  
Income taxes paid, net of refunds   $ 18,338     $ (47 )
Interest paid   $ 16,306     $ 9,087  
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating lease right-of-use assets   $ 1,161     $ 3,525  

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lands' End Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Net Revenue grew 23.1% compared to the same period last yearNet Income of $16.2 million, compared to a Net income of $4.4 million in the same period last yearAdjusted EBITDA increases $17.5 million to $41.4 million compared to the same period last …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Macarthur engages VECKTA to provide hi-tech approach to delivery of sustainable power solution for ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...