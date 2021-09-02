checkAd

The Buckle, Inc. Reports August 2021 Net Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 12:50  |  12   |   |   

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended August 28, 2021 increased 42.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended August 29, 2020. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended August 28, 2021 increased 43.0 percent to $111.6 million from net sales of $78.1 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended August 29, 2020.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 30-week period ended August 28, 2021 increased 72.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the 30-week period ended August 29, 2020. Net sales for the 30-week fiscal period ended August 28, 2021 increased 72.4 percent to $705.9 million from net sales of $409.5 million for the prior year 30-week fiscal period ended August 29, 2020.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states compared to 446 stores in 42 states as of September 2, 2020.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com

Buckle Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Buckle, Inc. Reports August 2021 Net Sales The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended August 28, 2021 increased 42.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended August …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
Amazon Announces Career Day 2021—America’s Biggest Recruiting Event, with Over 40,000 Corporate ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Revance Announces Publication of Results on Static Glabellar Lines With Repeated Treatment of ...
Medical Properties Trust and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V Enter Partnership for Eight ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.08.21The Buckle, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21The Buckle, Inc. Reports July 2021 Net Sales
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten